Girls Swimming and Diving: Wallace, Warriors win big

Next: Brainerd hosts Willmar 6 p.m. Thursday

Tuesday was the last opening swim meet of the season for senior Julia Wallace.

She and the rest of the Brainerd Warrior seniors made it one to remember.

Wallace won the 200-yard individual medley and the 100 backstroke and was on two winning relays to lead the Warriors to a 113-73 victory over Bemidji at Brainerd High School.

Senior Kylie Lange won the 100 breaststroke and was on the winning medley relay and senior Anna Herath, along with diving teammates Cami Harmer and Emma Korhonen, made unofficial school history. All three scored more than 195 points. Warriors head coach Dan Anderson couldn't remember any time in his 24 years at Brainerd of that happening before. He knew for sure it has never happened in the first meet of the season during his tenure.

Harmer won it with 199.5. Herath was second in 195.65 and Korhonen scored a third-place 195.1.

"Our divers really impressed me," said Anderson. "For three divers to go 195 or better, we've never had that. We've never had three divers go over 195 probably for an entire season and we did it the first meet. That tells you that we have three pretty good divers. The poor Bemidji girl scored a 191.2 and finished fourth. That's unheard of."

Wallace won the IM in a 2:26.32, which paced the field by 8.3 seconds.

"The IM is really hard," Wallace said. "It's very excruciating, especially in the first few meets. It's really hard to get your tempo back. Today it felt all right. It never feels good—ever.

"I was feeling tired when I got to my breaststroke, but I was feeling better than I usually do. So then I was worried my time was going to be slower, but my time was pretty good."

She then won the backstroke by almost five seconds. She scored a 1:04.88, which brought a huge smile to her face.

"I've been working on my underwater kicking a lot," said Wallace. "Hannah McKeag, last year, that's why she was really good because of her kicking. So I have been working on my kicking and today I tried to stay under the water more and that helped. It was a pretty good time, especially for the first meet. It was one of my fastest."

Wallace and the Warriors opened with a victory in the medley relay. Wallace led off followed by Lange, Tarin Skinner and Isabelle Prozinski to a winning time of 1:59.92.

Wallace ended the meet on the winning 400 free relay with her sister Jamie, Madelynn Gibbons and Katie Streiff.

"I kept reminding myself that this is the last year and I'm just trying to have fun with it," said Julia Wallace. "So the relays, especially the last one, is just kind of fun to get together with the girls again and swim a good race. Bemidji put up a good last relay. The medley was a different combination than we usually have, but it was nice to lead off that relay."

Streiff won the 100 fly by almost 10 seconds and was second in the 50 free. Gibbons finished second in the 200 free, but rallied to claim first in the 500 free. Jamie Wallace was second in the 100 free and the 200 free relay of Jamie Wallace, Hannah Tatge, Gibbons and Streiff also placed first.

"Hannah Tatge is so much stronger than she was last year," said Anderson. "I thought she swam a couple of nice races in the 200 and 500. Jamie Wallace looked really good in both the 50 and 100. For her to break a minute already is good. Those girls who have been with the program for a year, I can just see how much stronger they are. Gabby VanHorn to break a 1:20 in the breaststroke in her first time out was a nice swim. She's a newcomer.

"You look for a starting spot because you really don't know how good you are until you line them up. We're pretty good. I was pleased with how well we swam and our times overall are pretty good, but we have work to do to be where we need to be at the end."

Brainerd 113, Bemidji 73

200 medley relay: 1-Brainerd (Julia Wallace, Kylie Lange, Tarin Skinner, Isabelle Prozinski) 1:59.92; 3-Brainerd (Sophie Exsted, Gabby VanHorn, Madison Holm, Sidney Miller) 2:09.82

200 freestyle: 1- Abby Yartz (Bem) 2:09.81, 2-Madelynn Gibbons (Brd) 2:10.70, 3-Hannah Tatge (Brd) 2:12.79, 6-Madison Lund 2:19.48

200 individual medley: 1-Julia Wallace (Brd) 2:26.32, 3-Gabby VanHorn (Brd) 2:36.68, 5-Exsted (Brd) 2:40.49

50 freestyle: 1-Paige Andersen (Bem) 26.10, 2-Katie Streiff (Brd) 26.22, 3-Jamie Wallace (Brd) 27.11, 5-Lange (Brd) 27.68

Diving: 1-Cami Harmer (Brd) 199.50, 2-Anna Herath (Brd) 195.65, 3-Emma Korhonen (Brd) 195.10

100 butterfly: 1-Streiff 1:01.75, 2-Skinner (Brd) 1:11.57, 5-Lund 1:16.17

100 freestyle: 1-Andersen (Bem) 57.67, 2-Jamie Wallace 59.69, 4-Prozinski (Brd) 1:01.20, 6-Jacquilyn Rude (Brd) 1:04.59

500 freestyle: 1-Gibbons 5:56.91, 4-Tatge 6:05.31, 5-Jenna Host (Brd) 6:15.18

200 freestyle relay: 1-Brainerd (Jamie Wallace, Tatge, Gibbons, Streiff) 1:47.88; 3-Brainerd (Lund, Lange, J. Rude, Miller) 1:54.61

100 backstroke: 1-Julia Wallace 1:04.88, 2-Prozinski 1:09.32, 4-Exsted 1:11.26

100 breaststroke: 1-Lange 1:16.67, 3-VanHorn 1:19.70, 6-J. Rude 1:28.45

400 freestyle relay: 1-Brainerd (Jamie Wallace, Julia Wallace, Gibbons, Streiff) 3:57.28; 4-Brainerd (Lund, Exsted, Prozinski, Tatge) 4:17.05