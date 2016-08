Central Lakes Conference: Three Warriors honored

Three Brainerd Warriors were named Central Lakes Conference Performers of the Week ending Aug. 27.

In boys soccer, senior defender Jack Quaal was honored for replacing an injured goalie 20 minutes into the game and recording 15 saves in a season-opening victory.

In girls tennis, junior Maria Bell and sophomore Jaycie Hinrichs finished second at No. 2 doubles at the Delano tournament and won the Brainerd tournament.