Area Volleyball: Victory over Aitkin improves Pioneers to 5-0

PIERZ—Cassie Smieja pounded 10 kills and had six blocks for the Pierz Pioneers who improved to 5-0 with a 3-1 non-conference victory over the Aitkin Gobblers Tuesday.

Kylie Porter turned in a team-high 11 kills for Pierz while Bre-Anna Hopkins tipped 20 assists and Rebecca Athman served five aces.

Ellie Michaletz led Aitkin with 18 kills and Taylor Ehnstrom put up 31 set assists.

Pierz 25 21 25 25

Aitkin 21 25 20 8

Aitkin statistics

Ally Bright 2 kills, 6 digs

Samantha Stiernagle 5 digs

Taylor Ehnstrom 31 set assists, 3 digs

Taylor Crotty 6 digs

Ellie Michaletz 18 kills, 1 block, 7 digs

Maggi Fellerman 11 kills, 3 blocks

Overall: A 1-1. Next: Aitkin hosts Isle 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Pierz statistics

Kelsi Stuckmayer 3 digs

Cassie Smieja 10 kills, 6 blocks

Hannah Kahl 1 ace serve, 1 kill, 6 digs

Leah Fuhrman 1 ace serve, 4 kills, 5 digs

Rebecca Athman 5 ace serves, 4 kills, 8 digs

Jade Porter 5 kills, 1 block, 2 digs

Kylie Porter 1 ace serve, 11 kills, 2 blocks, 11 set assists, 4 digs

BreAnna Hopkins 2 ace serves, 3 kills, 1 block, 20 set assists, 3 digs

Claire Reardon 1 dig

Kacy Broschofsky 1 kill, 1 block, 1 dig

Overall: Prz 5-0. Next: Pierz at Dassel-Cokato 7 p.m. Thursday.

Crosby-Ironton 3, W-H-A 1

CROSBY—Jamie Nelson contributed 13 kills, 14 set assists, five blocks and and three ace serves for the Crosby-Ironton Rangers who defeated Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 3-1 in the season opener for both teams Tuesday.

Shyane Loiland added 11 kills and Sam Gutzman a team-high 16 digs for the Rangers.

Walker-H-A 18 25 24 19

Crosby-Ironton 25 17 26 25

Crosby-Ironton statistics

Caitlyn Gutzman 2 ace serves, 12 set assists, 4 digs

Kylie Monson 3 ace serves, 7 kills, 7 digs, 3 blocks

Jessica Arneson 2 kills, 1 set assist, 1 dig

Shyane Loiland 11 kills, 3 blocks, 3 digs

Madison Lattery 2 kills, 3 set assists, 2 digs

Michaela Stangel 1 ace serve, 4 kills, 2 set assists, 2 digs

Jamie Nelson 3 ace serves, 13 kills, 14 set assists, 5 blocks

Nicki Glomski 1 kill, 1 block, 2 digs

Ariel Holmes 1 ace serve

Sam Gutzman 2 ace serves, 16 digs

Overall: C-I 1-0. Next: Crosby-Ironton at Verndale 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Pine River-Backus 3, Laporte 1

PINE RIVER—Miah Hansen knocked down 19 kills and Alyssa Semler collected 14 as the Pine River-Backus Tigers defeated Laporte 3-1 in a Northland Conference game Tuesday.

Shelly Adkins scooped 15 digs and Hansen knocked back three blocks in the Tigers' win.

Laporte 18 14 25 23

Pine River-Backus 25 25 16 25

Pine River-Backus statistics

Annie Semmler 40 set assists, 3 kills, 1 ace serve

Lindsey Tulenchik 2 set assists, 3 kills, 1 block

Gabby Rainwater 6 kills, 3 blocks

Bailey Wynn 7 kills, 2 ace serves

Anna Felthous 2 ace serves, 1 set assist

Miah Hansen 19 kills, 3 blocks, 2 ace serves

Alyssa Semmler 14 kills, 2 blocks, 2 ace serves

Shelby Adkins 15 digs

Riley Hirschey 7 digs, 1 kill

Conference: PRB 1-0. Overall: PRB 1-0. Next: Pine River-Backus hosts Pillager 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Staples-Motley 3, LPGE 0

LONG PRAIRIE—Ashley Vasquez smacked 10 kills for the Staples-Motley Cardinals in their 3-0 non-conference victory over the Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Thunder Monday.

Staples-Motley 25 25 26

LPGE 19 21 24

Staples Motley Statistics

Ashley Vasquez 3 digs, 1 set assist, 10 kills

Mardi Opheim 1 ace serves, 10 digs, 7 set assists, 3 kills

Paige Kittelson 4 digs, 1 set assists, 7 kills

Camryn Banaka 4 digs, 11 set assists, 1 kill

Mackenzie Zetah 6 digs, 1 set assist, 3 kills, 2 blocks

Alex Davis 1 ace serve, 9 digs, 3 set assist, 1 kill, 1 block

Chelsea Nanik 1 ace serve, 14 digs, 2 kills

Overall: SM 2-3. Next: Staples-Motley hosts Bertha-Hewitt 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Cathedral 3, Little Falls 1

LITTLE FALLS—Sydney Berg's 11 kills, and 13 set assists from Kailee Ginter led the Little Falls Flyers who dropped their Granite Ridge Conference opener 3-1 to St. Cloud Cathedral Tuesday.

Rachel Boros collected 22 digs and Abi Miller recorded two ace serves for the Flyers.

Cathedral 25 25 23 25

Little Falls 12 18 25 12

Little Falls statistics

Rachel Tembreull 4 kills, 2 digs

Savannah Schwendeman 7 digs

Sydney Berg 11 kills, 1 set assist, 5 digs, 1 block

Abi Miller 2 ace serves, 11 digs

Kailee Ginter 13 set assists, 1 ace serve, 2 digs

Kailee Hanfler 1 kill,

Sophia Sowada 1 kills, 1 set assist, 2 digs

Rachel Boros 5 kills, 1 set assist, 1 ace serve, 22 digs

Terra Motschke 6 kills, 1 set assist, 11 digs

Kacy Steinmetz 11 set assists, 1 ace serve, 5 digs

Conference: LF 0-1. Overall: LF 0-2. Next: Little Falls at Pequot Lakes 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Verndale 3, Parkers Prairie 0

PARKERS PRAIRIE—Megan Dougherty dished out 21 set assists as the Verndale Pirates swept the Parkers Prairie Panthers 3-0 Monday.

Shania Glenz posted 13 kills and two blocks and Morgan Glenz tallied 10 kills and an ace serve for Verndale.

Parkers Prairie 15 15 21

Verndale 25 25 25

Verndale statistics

Allison Olsson 5 kills, 1 block

Alyssa Thompson 1 kill, 1 block

Shania Glenz 13 kills, 2 blocks

Morgan Glenz 1 ace serve, 10 kills

Jensyn Schluttner 1 block

Katie Johnson 2 kills, 3 blocks

Haley Stinar 3 ace serves, 1 kill, 11 set assists

Megan Dougherty 21 set assists

Alexys Thompson 1 kill

Overall: V 0-0. Next: Verndale hosts Crosby-Ironton 7:30 p.m. Thursday.