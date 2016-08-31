ALEXANDRIA—Two games into the season, the Brainerd Warriors have already equaled their total wins from last year.

Nick Whiteman and Taylor Shelito netted goals for the Warriors who defeated previously unbeaten Alexandria 2-0 Tuesday in their Central Lakes Conference opener.

Whiteman's goal, assisted by Jack Thorkelson at the 15-minute mark, put the Warriors up 1-0 at the intermission. Shelito added the insurance goal with an assist from Ian Foster at 51:00.

"The boys played hard and the defense played especially well," said Brainerd head coach Tom Grausam. "We kept control of the ball and had a lot of shots."

Goalkeeper Jack Quall kept the net clean rejecting all four shots he faced.

The Warriors outshot the Cardinals 17-4 and improved to 2-0 on the season.

Brainerd 1 1—2

Alexandria 0 0—0

First half: Brd-Nick Whiteman (Jack Thorkelson) 15:00

Second half: Brd-Taylor Shelito (Ian Foster) 51:00

Shots on goal: B 17, A 4

Goalkeepers: B-Jack Quall (4 saves); A-Zach Harstad (15 saves)

Conference: B 1-0. Overall: B 2-0. Next: Rocori at Brainerd 7 p.m. Thursday.