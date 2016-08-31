Girls Soccer: Four Ally Smith goals power unbeaten Warriors

Ally Smith scored four goals and assisted on another as the Brainerd Warriors blanked Alexandria 5-0 in their Central Lakes Conference opener Tuesday at Adamson Field.

Bryn Waters scored the other goal for the Warriors who improved to 3-0.

Molly Rudolph and Megan Tschida were both solid in goal and the Warrior defense held the Cardinals to just four shots on net.

"Ally Smith and Bryn Waters had big nights and it was great to see everyone play so well with them and create chances for them," said Warriors coach Grant Gmeinder. "Molly and Megan both played a great game in goal, and our defense did a great job of limiting (Alexandria's) chances for the majority of the game."

Alexandria 0 0—0

Brainerd 3 2—5

First half: B-Ally Smith (Regan McElfresh) 11:00, B-Ally Smith (Bryn Waters) 28:00. B-Waters (Ally Smith) 30:00

Second half: B-Ally Smith (Gina Wasniewski) 49:00, B-Ally Smith (Waters) 72:00

Shots on goal: A 4, B 23

Goalkeepers: A-Emma Ziegler (18 saves); B-Molly Rudolph (0 saves), Megan Tschida (4 saves)

Conference: B 1-0. Overall: B 3-0. Next: St. Cloud Apollo at Brainerd 7 p.m. Tuesday.