Head coach: Ron Stolski, 55th season (42nd at Brainerd, 4 at Park Center, 6 at Princeton, 1 at Slayton, 2 at Kensington).

2015 finish: 4-3 in North Central Red Subdistrict, 4-5 overall

Career record: 365-164-5 (.690)

Brainerd record: 293-129 (.694)

Returning starters: Seth Desrocher (G), Ryan Powers (OT), Mike Bieganek (T), Will Peabody (QB), Greg Rider (DE), Seth Desrocher (DL), Brandon Justin (OLB), Jacob Ebinger (S), Luke Wiskow (CB to S)

Captains: Luke Wiskow, Jacob Ebinger, Ryan Powers, Brandon Justin

Assistant coaches: Chet Stevenson, Deryl Ramey, Jeff Ramey, Scott Parsons, Jason Freed, Aron Anderson, Troy Nelson, Wade Haapajoki, Mike Langer, Joe Pohlkamp

Volunteer coaches: John Stumpf, Mike Huesman, Chuck Rodgers, Mike Zauhar

For the first time in years, the Brainerd Warriors resumed their participation in a preseason scrimmage in the metro area.

Last Saturday, Brainerd went up against three Class 6A teams at Minnetonka—the host Skippers, defending 6A state champion Osseo and Eastview. And Warriors head coach Ron Stolski thought his 2016 squad held its own.

"For as young a team as we are, I think we held up remarkably well," said Stolski, who begins his 55th season as a head coach. "It was a pretty high-powered scrimmage with Minnetonka, the defending state champion Osseo and Eastview.

"One thing I was impressed with was our toughness. With that said, we made an awful lot of mistakes. But I certainly was glad we had this scrimmage before playing a good opponent like Elk River."

The Warriors open at Elk River at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, with the task of replacing seven starters. They must replace most of their skill positions as running backs Mitchell Rahn and Allen Jevning have graduated along with quarterback Hanson Devine and receiver-quarterback-punter Chris Pederson.

Brainerd must also replace lineman Josh Howieson, linebacker Tristan Brecht and kicker David Saxum.

"As to our inexperience, which is substantial, we're happy with a schedule that, in addition to the varsity games, has eight sophomore and five JV games," Stolski said. "Our kids come to play the game. There will be plenty of opportunities to do so."

As inexperienced as they may be at several positions, the Warriors promote from the sophomore and junior varsity levels and historically don't miss a beat.

"Our kids get excellent coaching in ninth and 10th grades," Stolski said, "so as kids come up it's not like we're necessarily starting all over. It's just their turn."

A position-by-position look at the 2016 Warriors:

Quarterback: Senior Will Peabody, primarily a receiver last season, has the most experience calling signals. He rushed the ball once while catching 12 passes for 149 yards and a score. In competition with Peabody are juniors Abe Schlagel and Joe Stolski and sophomore Sam Miller.

Running back: Juniors Charlie Geraets and Max Zimmerman saw varsity action last season. Geraets carried 20 times for 130 yards and a score, Zimmerman four times for 33 yards.

Others in the running are senior Jacob Ebinger and juniors Tanner Stenglein and McCale Peterson. Stenglein carried the ball once last season.

"We like the little bit of experience that Max and Charlie got," Stolski said. "You can see it. They're good high school running backs. McCale Peterson, who hasn't been out for a while, will be a good running back. I like our depth there with Stenglein and Ebinger."

Seniors Joe Christiansen and Evan Schreifels have been pleasant surprises, Stolski said, and give the Warriors depth.

Offensive line: Up front will be anchored by senior guards Ryan Powers and Seth Desrocher, both of whom started last year, and senior tackle Michael Bieganek who begins his second year as a starter. Hunter Erickson saw varsity action in 2015.

Will Schneider was a backup center last season. Sophomore Brett Hague is competing for playing time at center.

Tight end: When the Warriors play a tight end, Greg Rider and Sam Olson are the top candidates.

Wide receiver: Cade Pikula, Mike Bostrom and Brian Burgraff are varsity newcomers. Sophomores Patrick Gervenak and Levi McDonald are competing for playing time.

"This inexperienced bunch performed very well at the scrimmage," Stolski said.

"I trust our offensive staff. I think we have a chance to be a decent offensive football team."

Defensive line: Rider, a returning starter, averaged eight tackles a game, blocked an extra point and forced a fumble. Isaak Hines recovered a fumble. Josh Rushmeyer and Erickson, who averaged 4.1 tackles, have varsity experience.

Senior Ryan Miller has moved from linebacker to the line.

"He adds speed and intensity to the defensive front," Stolski said of Miller.

Outside linebacker: Brandon Justin returns after averaging seven tackles. Nate King received varsity experience as did James Loveless. Senior Corbin Pikula has moved from defensive back to outside linebacker.

Inside linebacker: Desrocher averaged 2.5 tackles a game and recovered a fumble last season. Luke Johnson, Josh Rushmeyer and Devan Liebeg received varsity playing time. Sophomore Taylor Ludwig is also in the running to play.

Cornerback: KJ Johnson and Cody Christensen were varsity reserves. Joining them will be Jeff Spieker, Stenglein and Chris Karels. Junior Jake Hodge can play corner or safety.

Safety: Ebinger was the team's second-leading tackler with an average of 10.5 per game and recovered a fumble. Luke Wiskow was the team's fourth-leading tackler with an average of 10 and led the team with four interceptions. Chris Karels and Tanner Clink are varsity newcomers.

"We will have to be an attack defense," Stolski said. "We're going to have to move. If we tackle well, which I think we will, we've got a lot of depth (on defense), especially in the secondary. We could become a formidable defense."

Special teams

Liebeg and Burggraf are in competition to punt. Josh Henke will handle the kicking.

"Overall, a great group of players, grades 10-12, with excellent attitudes," Stolski said. "We are young and will show it but will be a Warrior team that will progress steadily throughout the season and be up for the challenge of a tough schedule. We are all looking forward to it."

Brainerd Warriors

OFFENSE

WR: Cade Pikula, Mike Bostrom, Brandon Burgraff

T: Michael Bieganek, Hunter Erickson, Ryan Powers

G: Seth Desrocher, Ryan Powers, David Olson, Ryan Peterson

C: Will Schneider, Brett Hague

TE: Greg Rider, Sam Olson

QB: Will Peabody, Abe Schlagel, Joe Stolski, Sam Miller

RB: Charlie Geraets, Max Zimmerman, McCale Peterson, Jacob Ebinger, Tanner Stenglein

FB: Evan Schreifels

DEFENSE

Linemen: Greg Rider, Isaak Hines, Josh Rushmeyer, Hunter Erickson, Ryan Miller

OLB: Brandon Justin, Nate King, James Loveless, Corbin Pikula

ILB: Luke Johnson, Seth Desrocher, Josh Rushmeyer, Devan Liebeg

CB: KJ Jackson, Jeff Spieker, Tanner Stenglein, Chris Karels, Cody Christiansen

S: Jacob Ebinger, Luke Wiskow, Chris Karels, Tanner Clink

SPECIAL TEAMS

P: Devan Liebeg, Brandon Burgraff

K: Josh Henke

Warriors schedule

Sept 1, at Elk River 7 p.m.

Sept 9, at St. Cloud Apollo 7 p.m.

Sept 16, Willmar 7 p.m.

Sept 23, at Sauk Rapids 7 p.m.

Sept 30, Moorhead 7 p.m.

Oct 8, Alexandria 2 p.m. Homecoming

Oct 14, at Sartell 7 p.m.

Oct 19, Bemidji 7 p.m.

North Central Red Subdistrict Playoffs

Oct 25, QF, high seed, 7 pm

Oct 29, SF, high seed, time TBA

Nov 4, final, 7 p.m. at Alexandria, Brainerd or St. John's