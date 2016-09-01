Assistant coaches: Carl Schirmer, Owen Trout

For the first time in her four-year varsity career, Meritt Miller will not be seeing double.

The Brainerd Warriors girls' most valuable athlete could have clear sailing in front of her as the Alexandria twins and three-time Class 2A state champion and runner-up combination of Bethany and Megan Hasz graduated. That leaves the Central Lakes Conference and Section 8-2A titles wide open.

Last year, Miller finished 13th in the section with a time of 19:32.46 to advance to her first state cross country meet where she finished 74th with a time of 19:63.3.

"Meritt looks very, very strong," Warriors head coach Dave Herath said. "She had a breakout track season. She qualified for state in cross country, but more impressive was her school record two-mile in track and then getting third in the section in both the mile and the two-mile. Those are very nice runs for her. I think she's hoping to build off of that this fall."

Not having to compete against the Hasz twins should give Miller and everyone a chance to set higher goals.

As Herath said: "It's been their monopoly for so many years and so the other girls were kind of running for third. We saw the twins so many times last year, but I don't think anyone else even focused on them because they were so much farther ahead of everyone else. It does open things up for everyone else, though. That's for sure.

"Willmar has everyone back from last year's third-place state team and they are loaded. They are the team to beat and they have some individuals there, too. I would put Meritt with everybody's best runners so that certainly helps her and us as a team."

Miller and fellow returners Molly Selisker and Grace Erholtz earned honorable mention all-conference honors last year. Miller finished 16th in the conference with a time of 20:21.5. Selisker was one spot behind her in 20:27.8 with Erholtz 24th with a 21:01.8.

"Molly is coming off a broken, I guess a knee, from gymnastics and had a rough spring," said Herath, "but has rebounded this summer and is looking very good."

Selisker, a junior, received the team's Warrior Award as well as the the girls team's hardest-worker award. She finished 29th in the section meet with a 20:16.64.

Rookie of the year honors went to sophomore Grace Erholtz, who placed 27th at sections with a 20:10.53.

"Grace is one of those kids we don't see a lot in the spring because she's a good softball player, too," said Herath. "She's rounding herself into shape and that's what she had to do last year, too. She's looking very good.

"Early in our practices the girls have been running in a tight pack and Grace has been right with them. She was a very big surprise as a ninth-grader. She's just a hard-working kid, who is a great competitor."

Also returning from the conference and section teams will be seniors Ali Crochet, who placed 50th in 21:03.28 at sections, and Jazmin Sutherland, who finished 55th.

Crochet was 31st in the conference with Sutherland 36th.

"I'm hoping this is Ali's best year," Herath said. "She's really figured out the whole work part. I really look for her to have a big impact on the team this year. It's fun to see what she's been doing in the early season practices as a senior, who has been with us for a long time. I really think she's going to put it together and have a great season.

"Jazmin was a first-year runner for us last year. She's more of a long sprinter for us in track. Like any other first-year runner it takes a while to get used to distance. I think she'll have a very good year for us."

Herath said with the leadership of Miller, Selisker and Crochet, he's got many runners who piled on the miles this summer and are ready to surprise. One of those might be first-year runner Emily Rugloski.

"She's a first-year runner as a junior and has really shown a lot," Herath said. "She loves to run. Howie Jacobs, who is the girls track coach, lives in her neighborhood and he was the one that really recruited her. She's looked very good. She will definitely be a varsity contributor this year. She is such a fluid runner."

Senior Isabel Thompson is one of four captains on the roster and Herath has been happy with her leadership as well.

Warriors roster

Seniors: Ali Crochet, Lindsay Jensen, Meritt Miller, Jazmin Sutherland, Isabel Thompson

Juniors: Emily Rugloski, Molly Selisker

Sophomores: Carson Blegen, Grace Erholtz

Freshmen: Julia Chock

Eighth-grader: Chandler Niemeyer

Seventh-grader: Liliana Schaeffer