Area Football: Tigers rip Red Lake

PINE RIVER—Don Owen scored on runs of 4 and 35 yards and Mitchel Wynn added two more touchdowns to lead the Pine River-Backus Tigers past the Red Lake County Rebels 26-6 Thursday in their season opener.

Both of Owen's touchdowns came in the second quarter and the Tigers found the end zone again just before halftime, this time on a 26-yard pass from Spencer Richards to Wynn.

A one-yard plunge by Wynn with 43 second left in the game wrapped up the Tiger scoring.

Owen finished with 92 yards rushing on 14 carries and Wynn was 10-47. Richards completed six of 15 passes for 80 yards.

Red Lake 0 0 0 6—6

PR-Backus 0 20 0 6—26

Second quarter

PRB-Don Owen 4 run (pass fail) 11:49

PRB-Owen 35 run (Brenden Fenstermaker pass from Spencer Richards) 5:37

PRB-Mitchell Wynn 26 pass from Richards (run fail) 0:39

Fourth quarter

RL-Connor Lambert 9 run 8:53

PRB-Wynn 1 run (pass fail) 0:43

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: RL 48-106, PRB 39-166

Pass comp-att-int-yds: RL 0-6-1-0, PRB 6-15-0-80

Total offense: RL 106, PRB 246

Individual leaders

Rushing: PRB-Owen 14-92, Wynn 10-47

Passing: PRB-Richards 6-15-0-80

Receiving: PRB-Fenstermaker 2-18, Wynn 1-26, Bryce Wolske 1-19, Owen 1-10, Devyn Richards 1-7

Overall: PRB 1-0. Next: Pine River-Backus at New York Mills 7 p.m. Sept. 9.