Next: Brainerd at St. Cloud Apollo 7 p.m. Sept. 9.

ELK RIVER — When the Brainerd Warriors opened the 2015 season against the Elk River Elks, they were dismantled 51-28 and surrendered 558 yards.

In Thursday's season opener against Elk River, the Warriors played a little better defensively, but still fell 42-0 as they yielded 497 yards — all on the ground. This time Brainerd just couldn't punch the ball in the end zone, gaining 333 yards with nothing but a goose egg on the scoreboard. The Warriors penetrated inside the Elk River 20 once and another drive was stymied at the Elks' 20.

"I can't remember a night when we got so many yards and did not score," Warriors coach Ron Stolski said. "Think of it, we punted (once). I don't think they punted. I don't want to call it a learning experience, but it was a first game against a very good opponent, a difficult opponent, but we'll rally."

The Elks' offense spread the wealth as Sam Gibas rushed nine times for 87 yards and two scores. Quarterback Blake Hills ran five times for 82 yards. Mitchell Kpahn, Nick Rice, James Heizen and Jared LeClair rushed for the other scores for the Elks, who led just 20-0 at the half compared to 38-16 last year.

Elk River scored on its first three possessions in each half. The Elks scored 12 points off of three Warrior turnovers.

"They're a very nice team," Stolski said. "They're well-coached. That's a difficult offense to start with. Our youth I think really showed up, especially defensively. A third of the time the deception had the officials and the crowd (guessing) but we just didn't tackle well the second half especially."

Brainerd's Charlie Geraets led all rushers with 25 carries for 160 yards. McCale Peterson added 59 yards on 12 attempts in his varsity debut.

"We saw what McCale is going to be able to do," Stolski said. "I thought our quarterback, Will Peabody, had a nice night. He made the throws when he had to."

Brainerd took the opening kickoff and gained 56 yards in 17 plays, but stalled at the Elk River 16. The Elks needed just six plays to score on a 15-yard Gibas run and Hills' 2-point conversion run.

Following an interception, Gibas ran 7 yards for another TD and a 12-point edge. Another Elks interception that was tipped led to Kpahn's 6-yard scoring run and a 20-0 halftime edge.

Rice bolted 36 yards on the third play of the second half. Hills threw for a 2-point conversion and the Elks led 28-0.

Reserve running back James Heizen made it 35-0 Elk River with a 69-yard touchdown dash in the third quarter.

Jared LeClair, another reserve running back, scampered 14 yards for the final score with 10:48 remaining.

Jeff Spieker intercepted a pass in the second quarter for the Warriors' only forced turnover.

Brainerd 0 0 0 0 — 0

Elk River 8 12 15 7 — 42

First quarter

ER-Sam Gibas 2 run (Blake Hills run) 1:44

Second quarter

ER-Gibas 7 run (pass fails) 7:52

ER-Sherrod Kpahn 6 run (kick fails) 3:58

Third quarter

ER-Nick Rice 36 run (Devon Garrison pass from Hills) 10:54

ER-James Heizen 69 run (Austin Solors kick) 6:01

Fourth quarter

ER-Jared LeClair 14 run (Solors kick) 10:48

Team statistics

Rushing yards: Brd 262, ER 497

Passing yards: Brd 71, ER 0

Total offense: Brd 333, ER 497

Individual leaders

Rushing: Brd-Will Peabody 19-46, Charlie Geraets 25-160, Max Zimmerman 3-0, McCale Peterson 12-59, Jacob Ebinger 1-1, Tanner Stenglein 1-(-8), Abe Schlagel 1-0, Sam Miller 1-4; ER-Sherrod Kpahn 7-78, Sam Gibas 9-87, Nick Rice 5-49, Blake Hills 5-82, James Heizen 1-69, Luke Dickinson 1-63

Passing: Brd-Will Peabody 3-7-2-36, Abe Schlagel 0-1-0-0, Sam Miller 2-2-0-35

Receiving: Brd-Brandon Burgraff 2-19, Max Zimmeman 2-35