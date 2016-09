Area Volleyball: Pirates pick off Rangers

VERNDALE—Shania Glenz recorded 20 kills, 14 digs and two ace serves for the Verndale Pirates in their 3-1 win against the Crosby-Ironton Rangers Thursday.

Verndale's Morgan Glenz added seven ace serves, four kills and 13 digs.

Jamie Nelson collected 15 set assists, 10 digs and three ace serves for the Rangers. Shyanne Loiland contributed 10 kills and three ace serves.

Verndale 25 19 25 25

Crosby-Ironton 18 25 14 20

Crosby-Ironton statistics

Caitlyn Gutzman 6 set assist, 2 ace serves, 4 digs

Kylie Monson 8 kills, 1 ace serve, 8 digs

Jessica Arneson 1 kill, 1 set assist,

Shyane Loiland 10 kills, 1 set assist, 3 ace serves, 8 digs, 1 block

Madison Lattery 1 set assist, 2 digs

Michaela Stangel 2 kills, 2 ace serves, 6 digs, 2 blocks

Jamie Nelson 6 kills, 15 set assists, 3 ace serves, 10 digs, 1 block

Nicki Glomski 1 kill, 1 set assist, 1 dig

Sam Gutzman 1 ace serve,

Overall: C-I 1-1. Next: Crosby-Ironton at Isle 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Verndale statistics

Allison Olsson 2 kills, 3 blocks, 9 digs

Alyssa Thompson 1 ace serve, 9 digs

Shania Glenz 2 ace serves, 20 kills, 1 block, 14 digs

Morgan Glenz 7 ace serves, 4 kills, 13 digs

Haley Stinar 3 ace serves, 1 kill, 6 set assist, 9 digs

Megan Dougherty 1 ace serve, 14 set assists, 4 digs

Alexys Thompson 3 kills, 1 set assist, 3 digs

Molly Brownlow 3 ace serves, 7 digs

Overall: V 2-0. Next: Verndale at Sebeka 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Aitkin 3, Isle 0

AITKIN—Taylor Ehnstrom tallied 27 set assists in the Aitkin Gobblers 3-0 win over the Isle Huskies Thursday.

Ellie Michaletz and Maggi Fellerman each added 12 kills for the 2-1 Gobblers.

Isle 8 14 16

Aitkin 25 25 25

Aitkin statistics

Ally Bright 2 aces, 5 kills

Samantha Stiernagle 1 ace

Taylor Ehnstrom 4 aces, 27 set assists

Taylor Crotty 5 aces

Ellie Michaletz 1 ace, 12 kills

Maggi Fellerman 12 kills, 3 blocks

Ramsey Moe 2 kills

Kaija Davies 1 kill

McKenna MacDonald 1 kill

Conference: A 1-0. Overall: A 2-1. Next: Aitkin hosts Ogilvie 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Pillager 3, LPGE 1

LONG PRAIRIE—Tricia Engholm tallied 34 set assists, 11 digs and five kills during the Pillager Huskies 3-1 win over the Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Thunder Thursday.

Kassie Gardner recorded 12 kills and 10 digs for the Huskies.

LPGE 17 18 25 22

Pillager 25 25 20 25

Pillager statistics

Kaitlyn Luksik 2 aces, 8 kills, 1 block, 1 dig

Tricia Engholm 2 aces, 5 kills, 34 set assists, 11 digs

Kassie Gardner 12 kills, 10 digs

Jordan Forsberg 1 ace, 6 kills, 1 set assist, 9 digs

Julia Johnson 2 aces, 8 kills, 5 digs

Jordayn VanVickle 1 ace, 1 kill, 2 digs

Samantha Thomas 2 aces, 6 kills

Hailea Books 20 digs

Overall: P 1-0. Next: Pillager at Pine River-Backus 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Wadena-Deer Creek 3, Perham 2

PERHAM—Casey Volkmann tallied 29 kills, 36 digs and three ace serves for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines in their 3-2 win over the Perham Yellowjackets Thursday.

W-DC's Ellie Miron collected 14 kills, Ashley Adams 42 set assists and Lila Lohmiller scooped 32 digs.

Perham 24 20 25 25 13

Wadena-DC 26 25 19 17 15

Wadena-Deer Creek statistics

Mackenzie Carsten 4 digs

Aly Daigneault 4 digs, 1 kill

Lila Lohmiller 32 digs, 1 ace serve

Ashley Adams 42 set assists, 10 digs, 2 blocks

Courtny Warren 1 ace serve

Kennedy Gravelle 2 digs, 1 kill, 3 blocks

Kyla Ness 14 digs

Katlyn Heaton 24 digs

Casey Volkmann 29 kills, 1 block, 36 digs, 3 ace serves

Ellie Miron 2 digs, 14 kills

Kylee Hopp 2 set assists, 2 digs, 3 kills

Overall: WDC 2-0. Next: Wadena-Deer Creek hosts Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Dassel-Cokato 3, Pierz 1

COKATO—Hannah Kahl recorded 16 digs during the Pierz Pioneers 3-1 non-conference loss to the Dassel-Cokato Chargers Thursday.

BreAnna Hopkins tallied 12 set assists and Rebecca Athman and Kylie Porter registered eight digs each for Pierz.

Dassel-Cokato 25 25 24 25

Pierz 15 11 26 20

Pierz statistics

Kelsi Stuckmayer 4 digs

Cassie Smieja 1 ace, 3 kills, 2 blocks

Hannah Kahl 16 digs

Leah Fuhrman 2 kills, 2 digs

Rebecca Athman 1 ace, 1 kill, 1 block, 1 set assist, 8 digs

Taylor Kimman 1 kill, 3 blocks

Jade Porter 4 kills, 1 block, 1 dig

Kylie Porter 1 ace, 6 kills, 3 blocks, 5 set assists, 8 digs

BreAnna Hopkins 1 ace, 3 kills, 1 block, 12 set assists

Kacy Broschofsky 2 kills, 1 block

Overall: Prz 5-1. Next: Pierz hosts Maple Lake 7:15 p.m. Thursday.