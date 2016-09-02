Search
    Area Football: DL tops Flyers

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 11:29 a.m.

    LITTLE FALLS—A 27-yard field goal by Wyatt Lillemoe provided the only points for the Little Falls Flyers in an 18-3 loss to the Detroit Lakes Lakers Thursday.

    Michael Gross completed 27 of 58 passes for 221 yards for the Flyers, who managed only 54 yards rushing.

    Detroit Lakes 0 6 6 6—18

    Little Falls 0 3 0 0—3

    Second quarter

    DL-Ben Nordmark 5 run (kick fail)

    LF-Wyatt Lillemoe 27 Field Goal

    Third quarter

    DL-Nordmark 2 run touchdown (kick fail)

    Fourth quarter

    DL-Jackson Haire 10 run (kick fail)

    Team statistics

    Rushes-yards: DL 44-231, LF 24-54

    Pass comp-att-int-yds: DL 7-17-0-78, LF 27-58-2-221

    Total offense: DL 309, LF 275

    Individual leaders

    Rushing: DL-Nordmark 27-159; LF-Austin Erdman 10-67

    Passing: DL-Haire 7-17-0-78; LF-Michael Gross 27-58-2-221

    Receiving: DL-Kai McLeod 3-39; LF-Ben Sowada 6-72, Jacob Biermaier 8-52, Zachary Opatz 4-47, Justin Primus 7-49

    Overall: LF 0-1. Next: Little Falls at Milaca 7 p.m. Sept. 9.

