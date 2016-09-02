Area Football: DL tops Flyers
LITTLE FALLS—A 27-yard field goal by Wyatt Lillemoe provided the only points for the Little Falls Flyers in an 18-3 loss to the Detroit Lakes Lakers Thursday.
Michael Gross completed 27 of 58 passes for 221 yards for the Flyers, who managed only 54 yards rushing.
Detroit Lakes 0 6 6 6—18
Little Falls 0 3 0 0—3
Second quarter
DL-Ben Nordmark 5 run (kick fail)
LF-Wyatt Lillemoe 27 Field Goal
Third quarter
DL-Nordmark 2 run touchdown (kick fail)
Fourth quarter
DL-Jackson Haire 10 run (kick fail)
Team statistics
Rushes-yards: DL 44-231, LF 24-54
Pass comp-att-int-yds: DL 7-17-0-78, LF 27-58-2-221
Total offense: DL 309, LF 275
Individual leaders
Rushing: DL-Nordmark 27-159; LF-Austin Erdman 10-67
Passing: DL-Haire 7-17-0-78; LF-Michael Gross 27-58-2-221
Receiving: DL-Kai McLeod 3-39; LF-Ben Sowada 6-72, Jacob Biermaier 8-52, Zachary Opatz 4-47, Justin Primus 7-49
Overall: LF 0-1. Next: Little Falls at Milaca 7 p.m. Sept. 9.