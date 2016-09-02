Boys Soccer: Warriors remain unbeaten with 1-0 win

Jack Thorkelson scored the lone Warrior goal to lift Brainerd to a 1-0 Central Lakes Conference victory over the Rocori Spartans Thursday at Adamson Field in Brainerd.

Brainerd goalkeeper Jack Quaal kept Rocori off the scoreboard with two saves.

Cameron Senica recorded the assist on the Thorkelson goal for the Warriors, who surpassed last year's win total.

Rocori 0 0—0

Brainerd 1 0—1

First half: Brd-Jack Thorkelson (Cameron Senica) 20:00

Shots on goal: Brd 12, R 2

Goalkeepers: Brd-Jack Quaal (2 saves); R-Jonathan Ward (10 saves)

Conference: Brd 2-0. Overall: Brd 3-0. Next: Brainerd at St. Cloud Apollo 7 p.m. Tuesday.