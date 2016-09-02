Area Football: Traut rushes Pequot to win over SM

STAPLES—Nathan Traut scored four touchdowns and a two-point conversion during the Pequot Lakes Patriots 39-16 win over the Staples-Motley Cardinals during the season opener for both teams Thursday.

Austin Young scored the fifth touchdown for the Patriots.

Hunter Berggren and Matt Miller scored one touchdown each for the Cardinals.

Traut finished with 133 yards on 25 carries. S-M's Berggren rushed for 103 yards on 28 carries.

Pequot quarterback Max Tangen threw for 138 yards with 125 of those going to Young, who caught seven passes.

Pequot Lakes 7 8 8 16—39

Staples-Motley 8 0 0 8 —16

First quarter

PL-Austin Young 15 pass from Max Tangen (Conrad Nagy kick) 8:59

SM-Hunter Berggren 2 run (Berggren run) 3:40

Second quarter

PL-Nathan Traut 9 run 9:00 (Tangen run) 9:00

Third quarter

PL-Nathan Traut 2 run (Traut run) 8:00

Fourth quarter

PL-Traut 5 run (Blake Lane run conversion) 11:29

SM-Matt Miller 80 kick return (Miller pass from Rychner) 10:29

PL-Traut 3 run (Austin Young pass from Tangen) 6:11

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: PL 40-144, SM 38-141

Pass comp-att-int-yds: PL9-23-0-138, SM 11-18-1-101

Total offense: PL 282, SM 242

Individual leaders

Rushing: PL-Nathan Trout 25-133, Austin Young 1-15; SM-Hunter Berggren 28-103, Dalton Holmberg 4-24

Passing: PL-Max Tangen 9-23-0-138; SM-Mason Rychner 11-18-1-101

Receiving: PL-Austin Young 7-125, Trout 2-31; SM-Matt Miller 5-41, Isaiah Ross-Bahn 3-31

Overall: PL 1-0, SM 0-1. Next: Fergus Falls at Pequot Lakes 7 p.m. Sept. 9; Staples-Motley at Frazee 7 p.m. Sept. 9.