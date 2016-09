Area Boys Soccer: Beam shines in Flyers win

BELLE PRAIRIE—Sam Beam led Little Falls with two goals in the Flyers' 3-2 win against the Detroit Lakes Lakers Thursday.

LF's Wyatt Lillemoe set up Beam's second goal and Michael Hanowski scored the third Flyer goal on a penalty kick in the first half.

Detroit Lakes 2 Little Falls 3 Shots on goal: LF 6, DL 7 Goalkeepers: LF-Adam Beack (5 saves); DL- Zack Leeb (3 saves) Overall: 1-1. Next: Little Falls at Becker 7 p.m. Tuesday.