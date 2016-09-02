Volleyball: Warriors take Alex to 4 games

Cara Helgeson put up 18 set assists for the Brainerd Warriors who fell 3-1 to the Alexandria Cardinals in a Central Lakes Conference match Thursday at Brainerd High School.

Courtney Russell, Avery Eckman and Lillee Hardee finished with five kills each.

"Our focus is building in every single game we play and on the end result for the end of the season," said Brainerd head coach Jared Diem. "We were successful in some areas tonight, but still have areas to work on. We just need to clean up some of our little mistakes."

Alexandria 25 22 25 25

Brainerd 12 25 23 18

Brainerd statistics

Sammy Moser 7 digs

Katie Jobe 4 kills, 6 digs, 1 block

Jillian Ewald 1 dig

Kaylee Johnson 1 ace serve, 7 digs

Cara Helgeson 1 ace serve, 6 digs, 1 block, 18 set assists

Lillee Hardee 5 kills, 1.5 blocks

Kelsey Stroot 3 kills, .5 block

Ellie Peabody 1 ace, 4 digs

Courtney Russell 5 kills, 1 ace serve, 8 digs, 1 block

Avery Eckman 5 kills, 1 dig

Conference: Brd 0-1. Overall: Brd 0-2. Next: Brainerd at Mabel-Canton tournament 8:30 a.m. Saturday.