Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Volleyball: Warriors take Alex to 4 games

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 11:30 a.m.

    Cara Helgeson put up 18 set assists for the Brainerd Warriors who fell 3-1 to the Alexandria Cardinals in a Central Lakes Conference match Thursday at Brainerd High School.

    Courtney Russell, Avery Eckman and Lillee Hardee finished with five kills each.

    "Our focus is building in every single game we play and on the end result for the end of the season," said Brainerd head coach Jared Diem. "We were successful in some areas tonight, but still have areas to work on. We just need to clean up some of our little mistakes."

    Alexandria 25 22 25 25

    Brainerd 12 25 23 18

    Brainerd statistics

    Sammy Moser 7 digs

    Katie Jobe 4 kills, 6 digs, 1 block

    Jillian Ewald 1 dig

    Kaylee Johnson 1 ace serve, 7 digs

    Cara Helgeson 1 ace serve, 6 digs, 1 block, 18 set assists

    Lillee Hardee 5 kills, 1.5 blocks

    Kelsey Stroot 3 kills, .5 block

    Ellie Peabody 1 ace, 4 digs

    Courtney Russell 5 kills, 1 ace serve, 8 digs, 1 block

    Avery Eckman 5 kills, 1 dig

    Conference: Brd 0-1. Overall: Brd 0-2. Next: Brainerd at Mabel-Canton tournament 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

    Explore related topics:sportshigh school volleyballBrainerd WarriorsAlexandria CardinalsCentral Lakes Conference
    Advertisement
    randomness