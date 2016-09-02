Volleyball: Warriors take Alex to 4 games
Cara Helgeson put up 18 set assists for the Brainerd Warriors who fell 3-1 to the Alexandria Cardinals in a Central Lakes Conference match Thursday at Brainerd High School.
Courtney Russell, Avery Eckman and Lillee Hardee finished with five kills each.
"Our focus is building in every single game we play and on the end result for the end of the season," said Brainerd head coach Jared Diem. "We were successful in some areas tonight, but still have areas to work on. We just need to clean up some of our little mistakes."
Alexandria 25 22 25 25
Brainerd 12 25 23 18
Brainerd statistics
Sammy Moser 7 digs
Katie Jobe 4 kills, 6 digs, 1 block
Jillian Ewald 1 dig
Kaylee Johnson 1 ace serve, 7 digs
Cara Helgeson 1 ace serve, 6 digs, 1 block, 18 set assists
Lillee Hardee 5 kills, 1.5 blocks
Kelsey Stroot 3 kills, .5 block
Ellie Peabody 1 ace, 4 digs
Courtney Russell 5 kills, 1 ace serve, 8 digs, 1 block
Avery Eckman 5 kills, 1 dig
Conference: Brd 0-1. Overall: Brd 0-2. Next: Brainerd at Mabel-Canton tournament 8:30 a.m. Saturday.