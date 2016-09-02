Little Falls’ Tyler Moore looks at his time as he crosses the finish line first Friday during the Run For Your Melon cross country race at Forestview Middle School in Baxter. (Kelly Humphrey, Brainerd Dispatch - gallery)

BAXTER—Tyler Moore took a wrong turn near the finish, but so did every other boy competing in Friday's Run for Your Melon at Forestview Middle School.

The utility vehicle leading runners out of the woods for about the final 1,000 meters veered east instead of south. As a result, all boys ran approximately an additional 150 meters, but it didn't matter to the Little Falls Flyer senior, who defended his title.

"We went around that way this time," Moore said while gesturing to the east. "Last year, when we came out of the woods we went straight across, ran on the soccer fields backwards and came to the finish. This year we went around (east) which by my math adds about two corners but it was about the same distance."

Ranked 10th in the Minnesota Coaches Association preseason Class 2A poll, Moore finished in 17:30.36, about 17 seconds faster than runner-up Keaton Gruber of Alexandria. Even though he ran a little farther, Moore's time Friday was still better than the 18:23.54 he ran in his season opener Monday at Milaca.

"I got giant giant blisters on my feet about two days before (Milaca)," he said. "After about two miles, I had to stop and take off the Band-Aids and keep going. I still got fourth, but I had to stop for a while."

Moore was shadowed early Friday by teammate Hunter Zupko, who eventually finished third, followed by Brainerd's Matt Cherne. But then Moore, who led all the way, seized control and led the Flyers to first place in the team competition.

"My legs were kind of dead," Moore said. "I ran over 700 miles this summer. I was getting off a lot of high-mileage weeks so I haven't done much speed work. It feels slow, but that will come as soon as I start doing speed workouts."

Cherne finished in 17:51.64 and thought the many miles he put on this summer paid dividends Friday. He also thought much of the course at Forestview was like running the trails at Northland Arboretum, former home of the event.

"It gets kind of isolated back in the woods," Cherne said. "There's no one really to cheer for you. It's kind of just you and yourself back there."

Led by Cherne, Brainerd finished fourth.

"It impacts their times," Warriors coach Dave Herath said of the course deviation, "but even with that I thought Matt had a nice first-race time."

Travis Goeden, in 11th place, was the Warriors' No. 2 runner.

"The boys I think will be one of those teams that keeps coming and coming," Herath said. "Our JV won pretty (big). That's what's going to drive us forward. I don't know who our final seven will be, but that just pushes people to get better and better."

Drew Peterson, in ninth place, followed Moore and Zupko with the Flyers' Tyler Schlattman 10th and Nolan Zimny 15th.

Crosby-Ironton's Griffin Severson was 34th. Sean Ryan led Pequot Lakes in 37th.

Team scores: 1-Little Falls 38, 2-Alexandria 54, 3-Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 70, 4-Brainerd 87, 5-Pine City 122, 6-Albany 128, Crosby-Ironton & Pequot Lakes inc.

Individual winner: Tyler Moore (LF) 17:30.36

Brainerd results: 4-Matt Cherne 17:51.64, 11-Travis Goeden 18:57.16, 21-Mac Brink 19:31.18, 24-Max Osborne 19:38.53, 27-Zach Herrlich 19:46.30, 30-Evan Storbakken 19:49.93, 31-Gabe Raguse 20:09.93,

Crosby-Ironton results: 34-Griffin Severson 20:15.28, 43-Elijah Severson 21:24.81

Little Falls results: 3-Hunter Zupko 17:50.80, 9-Drew Peterson 18:56.32, 10-Tyler Schlattman 18:56.34, 15-Nolan Zimny 19:00.18, 28-Jonah Ploof 19:47.31, 29-Cameron Carl 19:49.93

Pequot Lakes results: 37-Sean Ryan 20:31.18, 42-Kam Lee 21:23.43, 46-Trevor Slaybaugh 22:15.22, 48-Brooks Anderson 23:40.68