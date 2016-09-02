Area Girls Tennis: Cardinals win LPGE triangular

LONG PRAIRIE—Izabella Edin and Kelsi Peterson went 2-0 in singles and the No. 2 doubles team of Kelsie Weite-Bryn Williams went undefeated for the Staples-Motley Cardinals who defeated Foley 4-3 and Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 6-1 at the LPGE Triangular Friday.

Team scores

Staples-Motley 4, Foley 3

Staples-Motley 6, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 1

SM Singles

No. 1: Izabella Edin 2-0

No. 2: Ashley Smith 0-2

No. 3: Kelsi Peterson 2-0

No. 4: Sam Schimpp 1-1

SM Doubles

No. 1: Lexi Johnson-Claire Wolhowe 1-1

No. 2: Kelsie Weite-Bryn Williams 2-0

No. 3: Anna Willgohs-Haley Dietman 1-1

Next: Staples-Motley at Osakis 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Flyers 1-2 at Fergus Falls

FERGUS FALLS—Angela Meschke was the only Flyer to go 3-0 for Little Falls which went 1-2 at the Fergus Falls Quadrangular Friday.

Meschke won at No. 2 singles against Fergus Falls and then moved up to No. 1 singles for her final two wins.

Team scores

Fergus Falls 6, Little Falls 1

Thief River Falls 5, Little Falls 2

Little Falls 4, Detroit Lakes 3

LF Singles

No. 1: Arielle Emerson 0-1, Angela Meschke 2-0

No. 2: Meschke 1-0, Madeline Wright 0-1, Emerson 1-0

No. 3: Sadie Sue Houdek 1-1, MaKayla Geise 0-1

No. 4: Alicia Kalis 0-1, Alexa Stoner 0-1, Kylie McDuffe 0-1

LF Doubles

No. 1: Grace Schulte-Kristen Athmann 1-1, Emerson-Schulte 1-0

No. 2: Tamara Rhames-Wright 0-2, Athmann-Houdek 0-1

No. 3: Emily Orr-McKayla Geise 0-2, Rhames-Kalis 0-1

Next: Pierz at Little Falls 4:30 p.m. Thursday.