Area Cross Country: Pequot Lakes boys finish 16th
NORTHFIELD—Tony Fitzer finished 28th, with a time of 17:20, to help the Pequot Lakes Patriots boys finish 16th at the St. Olaf College Showcase Friday.
Grace McGuire finished 56th, with a time of 21:18, for the Patriots' 23rd-place girls.
Boys results
Team scores (32 teams): 1-Maple Grove 93, 2-Centennial 127, 3-Hopkins 148, 4-Perham 165, 5-Eastview 174, 16-Pequot Lakes 387
Individual winner: Alex Miley (MG) 16:00.00
Pequot Lakes results: 28-Tony Fitzer 17:20.0, 55-Reid Pierzinski 17:47.0, 65-Jacob Tschida 18:02.0, 113-Russell Pierzinski 18:36.0, 126-Karl Brine-Doyle 18:46.0, 136-Marty Fitzer 18:56.0, 137-Sam Person 18:56.0
Girls results
Team scores (28 teams): 1-Wayzata 51, 2-Hopkins 154, 3-Bloomington Jefferson 157, 4-White Bear Lake 160, 5-Perham 194, 23-Pequot Lakes
Individual winner: Jaycie Thomsen (W)
Pequot Lakes results: 56-Grace McGuire 21:18.0, 66-Jannah Hall 21:33.0, 113-Kristin Skog 22:46.0, 159-Cassidy Chaney 24:22.0, 186-Rachel Friberg 26:00.0, 190-Eloise Gitchell 28:01.0
Next: Pequot Lakes Invite at Crosslake 4 p.m. Thursday.