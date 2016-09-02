Area Football: Parkers Prairie claws Wolverines

WADENA—Jake Dykhoff passed for 181 yards and a touchdown and ran for a score as the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines opened the season Friday with a 48-14 loss to Parkers Prairie.

W-DC's Lee Spencer caught five passes for 110 yards and a TD.

Josh Daigneault led the Wolverines' defense with eight solo stops and eight assisted tackles.

Parkers Prairie's Harry Samuelson passed for 102 yards and a score. The Panthers' Josh McKeown rushed for 125 yards and a TD.

Parkers Prairie 14 14 14 6—48

Wadena-Deer Creek 8 6 0 0—14

First quarter

PP-Harry Samuelson 8 run (Samuelson kick)

PP-Andrew Johnson 15 run (Colton Booker kick)

WDC-Jake Dykhoff 10 run (Lee Spencer run)

Second quarter

PP-Josh McKeown 9 run (Booker kick)

WDC0-Spencer 40 pass from Dykhoff (conversion fails)

PP-Travis Yohnke 13 pass from Samuelson (Booker kick)

Third quarter

PP-Johnson 2 run (Booker kick)

PP-Joseph Hewitt 1 run (Casey Peterson run)

Fourth quarter

PP-Austin Koep 8 run (conversion fails)

Team statistics

Rushing yds: WDC 96, PP 314

Passing yds: WDC 181, PP 120

Total offense: WDC 277, PP 434

Individual leaders

Rushing: WDC-Dykhoff 10-60, Spencer 3-20, Preston Warren 2-9, Colby Schertler 1-7

Passing: WDC-Dykhoff 11-24-1-181

Receiving: WDC-Spencer 5-110, Dylan McManigle 1-39, Cody Wegscheid 1-30, Isaac Witthuhn 2-2, Warren 2-4,

Overall: WDC 0-1. Next: Wadena-Deer Creek hosts Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 7 p.m. Friday.