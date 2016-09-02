Search
    Area Football: Parkers Prairie claws Wolverines

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 10:33 p.m.

    WADENA—Jake Dykhoff passed for 181 yards and a touchdown and ran for a score as the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines opened the season Friday with a 48-14 loss to Parkers Prairie.

    W-DC's Lee Spencer caught five passes for 110 yards and a TD.

    Josh Daigneault led the Wolverines' defense with eight solo stops and eight assisted tackles.

    Parkers Prairie's Harry Samuelson passed for 102 yards and a score. The Panthers' Josh McKeown rushed for 125 yards and a TD.

    Parkers Prairie 14 14 14 6—48

    Wadena-Deer Creek 8 6 0 0—14

    First quarter

    PP-Harry Samuelson 8 run (Samuelson kick)

    PP-Andrew Johnson 15 run (Colton Booker kick)

    WDC-Jake Dykhoff 10 run (Lee Spencer run)

    Second quarter

    PP-Josh McKeown 9 run (Booker kick)

    WDC0-Spencer 40 pass from Dykhoff (conversion fails)

    PP-Travis Yohnke 13 pass from Samuelson (Booker kick)

    Third quarter

    PP-Johnson 2 run (Booker kick)

    PP-Joseph Hewitt 1 run (Casey Peterson run)

    Fourth quarter

    PP-Austin Koep 8 run (conversion fails)

    Team statistics

    Rushing yds: WDC 96, PP 314

    Passing yds: WDC 181, PP 120

    Total offense: WDC 277, PP 434

    Individual leaders

    Rushing: WDC-Dykhoff 10-60, Spencer 3-20, Preston Warren 2-9, Colby Schertler 1-7

    Passing: WDC-Dykhoff 11-24-1-181

    Receiving: WDC-Spencer 5-110, Dylan McManigle 1-39, Cody Wegscheid 1-30, Isaac Witthuhn 2-2, Warren 2-4,

    Overall: WDC 0-1. Next: Wadena-Deer Creek hosts Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 7 p.m. Friday.

