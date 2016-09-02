Area Football: Pierz opens season with win

ANNANDALE—Brett Kapsner ran for a pair of one-yard touchdowns and Lane Girtz tallied on a 25-yard run to lead the Pierz Pioneers to a season-opening 26-6 victory over the Annandale Cardinals in a Section 5-3A contest Friday.

Dan Herold hauled in a 31-yard pass from Preston Rocheleau to open the scoring in the second quarter.

Rocheleau completed 7-of-12 passing attempts for 114 yards.

Girtz led the ground game with 122 yards on 15 carries. Derick Hall carried eight time for 78 yards and Kapsner finished with eight carries for 15 yards. Herold caught four passes for 85 yards for Class 3A's defending state champions.

Pierz's defense held Annadale's rushing attack to just 55 yards.

Pierz 0 7 6 13—26

Annandale 0 0 0 6 —6

Second quarter

Prz-Dan Herold 31 pass from Preston Rocheleau (Rocheleau kick) 1:20

Third quarter

Prz-Brett Kapsner 1 run (kick fail) 3:29

Fourth quarter

Prz-Lane Girtz 25 run (kick fail) 6:52

A-Nick Biniek 11 pass from Derek Tomberlin (pass fail) 2:22

Prz-Kapsner 1 run (Rocheleau kick) 1:39

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: Prz 43-217, A 27-55

Pass comp-att-int-yds: Prz 7-12-2 114, A 10-16-0-127

Total offense: Prz 331, A182

Individual leaders

Rushing: Prz-Girtz 15-122, Derick Hall 8-78, Kapsner 8-13

Passing: Prz-Rocheleau 7-12-2-114

Receiving: Prz-Herold 4-85, Logan Lease 1-16, Eric Stuckmayer 1-8, Kapsner 1-5

Overall: Pierz 1-0. Next: Pierz hosts Maple Lake 7 p.m. Friday.