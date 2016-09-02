Area Football: Aitkin loses in final seconds

AITKIN—Hunter Moe caught scoring passes of 47 and 21 yards from Sam Peterson for the Aitkin Gobblers who fell 35-32 to the Hinckley-Finlayson Jaguars in the closing seconds of Friday's non-subdistrict game.

Wyatt Kokesh returned a punt 41 yards and hauled in a 67-yard pass in the first half for Aitkin to tie the game 12-12 at halftime.

Moe's two scoring receptions and a Jeb Sanford 27-yard romp to the end zone had the Gobblers up before the Jaguars tallied the winning touchdown with six seconds left.

Sanford led the Aitkin ground game with 148 yards on 13 carries and Peterson completed five of 20 passes for 179 yards with four interceptions.

Hinckley-F 0 12 8 15—35

Aitkin 6 6 14 6—32

First quarter

A-Wyatt Kokesh 41 punt return (conversion fail) 7:07

Second quarter

A-Kokesh 67 pass from Sam Peterson (conversion fail) 7:29

Third quarter

A-Hunter Moe 47 pass from Peterson (Jeb Sanford run) 4:15

A-Jeb Sanford 27 run (conversion fail) :21

Fourth quarter

A-Moe 21 pass from Peterson (conversion fail) 3:45

Individual leaders

Rushing: A-Jeb Sanford 13-148, Caleb Curtiss 14-68

Passing: A-Peterson 5-20-4-179

Receiving: A-Moe 2-68

Overall: 0-1. Next: Aitkin at Duluth Denfeld 7 p.m. Friday.