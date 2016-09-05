Area Football: Pirates soar past Brandon-Evansville

VERNDALE—Luke Weniger scored two touchdowns and a two-point conversion during the Verndale Pirates' 34-20 win over the Brandon-Evansville Chargers Friday.

Jordan Brownlow scored a touchdown as well as picking off two passes in the Pirates' opener.

The other two Verndale touchdowns were scored by Mack Jones and Mac Schluttner. Jones led the offense for the Pirates running for a total of 123 yards and passing for 170 yards. Schluttner also scored a two-point conversion.

Brandon-E— 6 6 0 8 —20

Verndale — 8 0 12 14 —34

First quarter

V- Mack Jones 12 run (Mac Schluttner run) 4:37

BE-McKenon Plaster 1 run (conversion failed) :07

Second quarter

BE-McKenon Plaster 1 run (conversion failed) 8:18

Third quarter

V- Jordan Brownlow 19 pass from Jones (conversion failed) 5:44

V- Luke Weniger 12 run (conversion failed) 2:06

Fourth quarter

V- Schluttner 31 pass from Jones (conversion failed) 9:13

BE- McKenon Plaster 3 run (run by Taylor Bitzan) 5:40

V- Weniger 5 run (Weniger pass from Jones) 1:54

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: V 41-223, BE 55-246

Pass comp-att-int-yds: V 10-14-0-170, BE 3-13-2-49

Total offense: V 393, BE 295

Individual leaders

Rushing: V-Mack Jones 25-123, V-Luke Weniger 11-84

Passing: V-Jones 10-14-0-170

Receiving: V-Jordan Brownlow 3-58, V-Mak Schluttner 2-47, V-Weniger 3-46

Overall: V 1-0. Next: Verndale vs. Hillcrest Lutheran Academy at Fergus Falls 7 p.m. Friday.