Amateur Baseball: Sobieski second in Class C tournament

DASSEL—Tyler Jendro was on familiar ground, but any hopes for a repeat of his performance at the 2014 Minnesota State Class C Tournament were dashed when the right-handed pitcher for the Sobieski Skis was tagged with a 5-4 loss to the Raymond Rockets in Monday's championship game.

Jendro was already 3-0 in this year's tournament and the Skis were looking to match their 2014 championship run when Jendro set tournament records going 6-0 with an ERA of 0.220, striking out 44 and walking just three while allowing 19 hits and only one run.

Raymond went up 1-0 in the first, but Sobieski tied the game in the third when Josh Wenzel, who had doubled, scored when Rocket second baseman Austin Smith committed an error on a Joey Hanowski single.

Biggest blow of the game came in the bottom of the fifth when Tyler Steen belted a grand slam home run for Raymond following three consecutive one-out Rocket singles.

Sobieski rallied back with three in the sixth when they put runners on second and third with nobody out.

RBI singles by Jendro and Beau Hanowski plated two and a Wenzel single coupled with a shortstop error scored another. That drove starting Raymond pitcher from the mound with runners on second and third and one out.

Austin Deutz, a draftee from Milroy, took over and shut down the Skis the rest of the way for the save, retiring 11 of the 17 batters he faced.

Jendro allowed nine hits and five earned runs over eight innings, striking out five and walking one. At the plate, he finished 2-4 with an RBI.

Joey Hanowski went 3-5 for Sobieski and Wenzel was 2-4 with a double and run scored. Beau Hanowski, Collin Eckman and Jon Czech also contributed two hits apiece for the Skis who outhit the Rockets 16-9.

Sobieski was the third Region 8 team Raymond faced in the tournament. The Rockets eliminated Nisswa 10-2 in the Final 16 round and Lastrup 11-5 in the semifinals. Fort Ripley was eliminated 2-0 by Hutchinson in Round Two.

It was the first title for Raymond in 11 state tournament appearances. Sobieski has been to the tournament 17 times, including the last seven and was the 2014 champion.

The Skis finish 25-5.

Sobieski 4 16 0

Raymond 5 9 3

WP: Alex Lothammer. SV: Austin Deutz (Draftee 0 Milroy). LP: Tyler Jendro. 2B: S-Josh Wenzel; R-Calvin Kosminskas. HR: R-Tyler Steen. Overall: Sobieski finishes 25-5.

Sunday's semifinals:

Sobieski 8, Hutchinson 3

HUTCHINSON — Collin Eckman belted a pair of home runs and a double to lead the Sobieski Skis into Monday's Minnesota State Class C Championship game with an 8-3 victory over the Hutchinson Huskies in Sunday's semifinal.

Eckman finished 3-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored. His first homer, a two-run blast in the second, scored Jon Czech, who had walked to start the inning, and tied the game 2-2.

His second, a solo shot to start the fourth, put Sobieski up for good.

Later in the inning, Riley Hirsch doubled and raced home on a Joey Hanowski single.

Hutchinson countered with a run in the bottom of the fifth, but the Skis came back with a run of their own in the sixth when Eckman drew a leadoff walk and went to second on a Thomas Miller sacrifice bunt. Tyler Jendro's single advanced Eckman to third and he scored when Hirsch successfully bunted his way to first.

Miller led off the eighth with a double and scored on a Hirsch single to make it 6-3.

The final two runs for the Skis came in the ninth when Scott Litchy, who singled, scored on a double by Joey Hanowski. Hanowski went to third on a ground out and scampered home on a wild pitch.

Beau Hanowski and Hirsch both finished 3-4 with Hirsch driving in two runs and Hanowski one.

Andrew Lange had a shaky start for Sobieski and turned the mound to Matt Swanson with the bases loaded and two outs in the first. Swanson forced the first batter to pop up

to end the inning. He went the distance striking out two, walking one, allowing six hits and one earned run.

Sobieski 8 14 0

Hutchinson 3 7 0

WP: Matt Swanson. LP: Matt Timm. 2B: S-Collin Eckman,

Joey Hanowski, Riley Hirsch, Thomas Miller. 3B: H-Jake Wendland. HR:

S-Eckman 2; H-Jayden Fleck.

Raymond 11, Lastrup 5

HUTCHINSON—Lastrup took a 4-0 lead in the top half of the first, but couldn't hold on as the Raymond Rockets blasted their way into the Minnesota State Class C Championship game with an 11-5 win over the Lakers in Sunday night's semifinal.

Paul Herman was 2-4 with a run scored for Lastrup and Brad Meyer finished 1-4 with a double and two RBIs.

Brad Meyer doubled to drive in two and Reggie Litke and Brandon Lochner contributed RBI singles in the first inning.

Raymond got two back in the bottom of the stanza and one in the third before Lastrup went up 5-3 when Nathan Janson singled to start the fifth and later scored on Rick Schlieman's sacrifice fly.

The Rockets tied the game with two runs in the bottom of the fifth and pulled away with five more in the seventh and one in the eighth. They outhit the Lakers 19-8.

Scott Janson took the loss giving up six runs and nine hits over 3.1 innings after relieving Litke with two outs in the second.

Lastrup 5 8 2

Raymond 11 19 1

WP: John Swatzky. LP: Scott Janson. 2B: L-Brad Meyer; R-Justin Koenen,

Calavin Kosminskas. 3B: Tyler Steen. Lastrup finishes 20-5.