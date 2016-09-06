Area Golf News: Mills GM vs. State Farm for all the marbles
Ben Vonbank posted a 10-1 win helping Mills GM to a 24-20 victory over American National Bank Sept. 1 in one semifinal during the Cragun's Legacy Courses men's league.
In the other semifinal, David Quisberg and Kim Larson both secured eight points for State Farm Insurance in a 26-18 victory over Big Wood.
Mills GM will face State Farm Thursday for the league season title. Big Wood will face American national for third place.
Results from Sept. 1:
Team results
Mills GM 24, American National Bank 20
State Farm Insurance 26, Big Wood 18
Shep's on 6th 24, Von Hanson's Meats 20
Reichert Bus 23.5, Halverson Law Office 20.5
Paulson Insurance 22.5, Thelen Heating 21.5
Giovanni's Pizza 22.5, Edward Jones 17.5
.925 Silver 24, Frandsen Bank & Trust 20
Mulligan's 25, Riverwood Bank 11
Randall State Bank 22.5, People's Security 17.5
Deerwood Bank 22, Hy-Tec Construction 22
US Bank 28.5, Mid-Minnesota FCU 15.5
Individual results
Closest to pin: Mark Korte, David Quisberg
Longest putt: Justin Heitkamp, Steve Dettbarn
Low net: Curt Baier Jr. -7, Ron Getchell -6, Tom Norman -6, Jeff Hilborn -5
Low gross: Kurt Muesing even par, Dave Lepage even par, Dan Vickerman even par, Tim Trott +2
Thursday's matchups
Championship: Mills GM vs. State Farm Insurance
Third-place: American National Bank vs. Big Wood
Legacy women
Whitney Luke and Karen Buckhouse were individual winners Aug. 30 on the Par 3 Course during women's night at Cragun's Legacy Courses.
Luke made the longest putt and Buckhouse was closest to the pin.
On the championship side, Sandy Lindberg and Kayla Melby were closest to the pin and Martha Prusak and Deb Cranny made the longest putts.
Random team winners were Jen Bergmann, Sue Meyer, Elaine Klinger and Marie Ryan and the team of Jan Weik, Phyllis Jones, Carol Dinndorf and Judy Anderson.
Breezy Point men
Pequot Tool 2 scored an 11-7 victory over Antlers Aug. 31 to secure a three-point lead over Pequot Tool 1 in the men's league standings at Breezy Point Resort.
Pequot Tool 1 beat TMT 11-7 to move into second place. It is one-half point ahead of DDJ, which lost to Billy's 3 10-8.
Results from Aug. 31:
Team results
Dockside 12, Billy's 1 6
Pequot Tool 2 11, Antlers 7
Commander 11, Ace Hardware 7
Pequot Tool 1 11, TMT 7
Deacons 10.5, No Name 7.5
Old School 10.5, Massie Creek 7.5
Billy's 3 10, DDJ 8
Billy's Too 10, Hack Attack 8
Double Trouble 9.5, JJ's Pub 8.5
Team standings
Pequot Tool 2 138.5
Pequot Tool 1 135.5
DDJ 135
Billy's Too 134.5
Hack Attack 129.5
Commander 129
Double Trouble 127.5
JJ's Pub 127
Massie Creek 127
Old School 126
Antlers 123.5
TMT 123
Billy's 1 122.5
Dockside 121.5
Billy's 3 120.5
No Name 118
Deacon's 118
Ace Hardware 111.5
Individual winners
Closest to pin: Don Sandberg
Longest putt: Sandberg, Jim Wagner
Low gross: Nolan Toft 37, Dick Williams 37, Mick McBrien 38, Randy Hansen 41, Sandberg 41
Low net: Nick Castilo 34, Jim Jasper 34, McBrien 34, Sandberg 34, Toft 34
Skins winners: Lee Bergseth, Bob Vosnos, Sandberg, Jim Wagner, Gregg Johnson
Breezy Point women
Judy Jenson, Jorie Lindner, Sandy O'Day and Judy Thomas claimed the top spot in the mystery game Sept. 1 in the season's final event in the Breezy Point Resort women's league.
Joi Brandt, Sue Marsolais, Verna Miller and Sue Skinner placed second. Joan Burnett, Ruth Klukow, Martha Polsfuss and Bugs Schmidt placed third.
Whitefish men
Tom Baker teamed with Steve Ogren to win the 2-man best ball event Sept. 6 for the first flight in the Whitefish men's league.
Darrell Swanson and Greg Jorvig were second and Bill Johander and Terry Stansfield placed third.
Gary Amundson and Hank Duitsman were the winning duo in flight two. Ed Bontrager and Dale Frandsen finished second with Art Kosiba and Bill McKee were third.
John Rathman and Bill Anderson made the longest putts, while Stansfield and Swanson were closest to the pin.
Whitefish women
Maxine Riches hit the longest drive and longest putt and Roxanne Thompson was closest to the pin for the Flight A group in the Aug. 31 Whitefish women's 18-hole league proximity day by flight.
Mimi Swanson hit the longest drive for Flight B, while Joan Kantos and Nancy McEnroe were closest to the pin and Barb Holubar made the longest putt.
Marguerite Baker captured both closest to the pin proximities for Flight C with Pam Musielewicz smacking the longest drive and Linda Randall sinking the longest putt.
Sherrie Adam hit the longest drive and longest putt for Flight D. Judy Eastwood and Dar Bonnema were closest to the pin winners.
Linda Randall, Riches, Cheryl Bontrager and Baker drained chip-ins, while Barb Hanson (2), Joan Kantos, Riches, McEnroe, Deb Enger, Pat Kline and Connie Weber made birdies.
Musielewicz carded the low net with a 64. Other low nets went to Weber and Linda Randall with 68s.
Following the proximity event, the league hosted its annual shootout with Nancy McEnroe taking top honors. Katie Deeg placed second followed by Cheryl Bontrger in third, Sherrie Adam, Joan Kantos, Helen McGrath and Diane Giefer. Mary Kay Kendall and Pat Kline tied for eighth. Susan Walstrom and Myra Faust tied for 10th and Linda Randall and Marguerite Baker tied for 12th.
Black Bear women
Judy Conrad shot a 31 for first place in the three-club event for the Black Bear women's nine-hole league.
Eileen Springer finished second with 33 and Gloria Taylor was third with a 37.
Taylor and Lovro tied for the low putts with 16 each.
Fairways at Howard's Barn
Jeanne Green and Gloria Meidinger tied for low gross honors during the Fairways at Howard's Barn women's league tournament that ended Aug. 23.
Tying for low net honors were Marlene Miller and Helen Blatz.
In flight one, Helen Silva was first and Donna Balzer second.
In flight two, Mac Curtis was the winner and Penny Refadal the runner-up.
Merrilyn Enabrit won flight three with Marlene Walters second.
On Aug 16, the longest drive was by Mac Curtis, closest to the pin on the second shot was Jeanne Green. Marlene Miller had the fewest putts.
On Aug 23, closest to the pin was Helen Blatz, longest putt was by Helen Silva and Helen Blatz recorded the fewest putts.
Fall golf league
Chris Foley Golf Schools is still taking registrations for its four-week fall junior golf league.
The league is open to players in third through eighth grades. Players will be grouped into teams and play weekly matches.
The league will begin 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, and end Oct. 5. Matches and instruction will be at Cragun's Legacy Par 3 Course on Mondays and Wednesdays. Monday's sessions will be a golf clinic and skills day with Wednesday's sessions consisting of matches.
The cost is $125 and includes four competitive rounds and four golf clinics conducted by Master PGA Instructor Chris Foley.
For more information, or to register, contact Foley at cfoley@ChrisFoleyGolf.com or call 218-820-9426.
Holes-in-one
Keith Korver, St. Cloud, aced the 125-yard, 17th hole at Eagle's Landing Aug. 24 with an 8-iron.
Emmanual Ongechi, Brooklyn Park, aced the 179-yard, 15th hole at Eagle's Landing Aug. 26 with an 8-iron.
Andrew LaDouceur, Brainerd, aced the 163-yard, 11th hole at Eagle's Landing Aug. 27 using a 9-iron.
Gary Hanson, Baxter, aced the 172-yard, 10th hole of Madden's Pine Beach East Course Sept. 3 using a 6-iron.
Upcoming events
Sept. 9: Vintage Senior Open - The Vintage at Staples
Sept. 10: Cheddar Open - Cuyuna Rolling Hills
Sept. 10: The Green Jacket Open - Emily Greens
Sept. 10-11: Best Ball tournament - Whitetail Run
Sept. 11: St. James Church tournament - Cuyuna Rolling Hills
Sept. 16: Camp Shamineau - Pine Ridge
Sept. 16: Vintage Fall Senior Open - The Vintage at Staples
Sept. 17: Ladies Invite - Cuyuna Rolling Hills
Sept. 17: O'Briens Pub - Pine Ridge
Sept. 18: Aitkin Baseball Fundraiser - Cuyuna Rolling Hills
Sept. 19: St. John's Prep Classic - The Classic at Madden's
Sept. 21 Nisswa Chamber's Pretty Good Golf tournament - The Pines at Grand View Lodge
Sept. 24: 12th annual Gary Stiner Ironman Classic - Emily Greens
Sept. 24-25: Fish and Golf Tournament - Grand View Lodge
Sept. 24-25: Greater Whitefish Scramble - Whitefish Golf Club
Sept. 25: Ruttyuna - Cuyuna Rolling Hills
Sept. 25: Classic 6-6-6 Shootout - The Classic at Madden's