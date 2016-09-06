Area Golf News: Mills GM vs. State Farm for all the marbles

Katie Deeg (left) was runner up to Nancy McEnroe in the Whitefish Women's 18-hole league shootout held Aug. 31 at Whitefish Golf Club.

Ben Vonbank posted a 10-1 win helping Mills GM to a 24-20 victory over American National Bank Sept. 1 in one semifinal during the Cragun's Legacy Courses men's league.

In the other semifinal, David Quisberg and Kim Larson both secured eight points for State Farm Insurance in a 26-18 victory over Big Wood.

Mills GM will face State Farm Thursday for the league season title. Big Wood will face American national for third place.

Results from Sept. 1:

Team results

Mills GM 24, American National Bank 20

State Farm Insurance 26, Big Wood 18

Shep's on 6th 24, Von Hanson's Meats 20

Reichert Bus 23.5, Halverson Law Office 20.5

Paulson Insurance 22.5, Thelen Heating 21.5

Giovanni's Pizza 22.5, Edward Jones 17.5

.925 Silver 24, Frandsen Bank & Trust 20

Mulligan's 25, Riverwood Bank 11

Randall State Bank 22.5, People's Security 17.5

Deerwood Bank 22, Hy-Tec Construction 22

US Bank 28.5, Mid-Minnesota FCU 15.5

Individual results

Closest to pin: Mark Korte, David Quisberg

Longest putt: Justin Heitkamp, Steve Dettbarn

Low net: Curt Baier Jr. -7, Ron Getchell -6, Tom Norman -6, Jeff Hilborn -5

Low gross: Kurt Muesing even par, Dave Lepage even par, Dan Vickerman even par, Tim Trott +2

Thursday's matchups

Championship: Mills GM vs. State Farm Insurance

Third-place: American National Bank vs. Big Wood

Legacy women

Whitney Luke and Karen Buckhouse were individual winners Aug. 30 on the Par 3 Course during women's night at Cragun's Legacy Courses.

Luke made the longest putt and Buckhouse was closest to the pin.

On the championship side, Sandy Lindberg and Kayla Melby were closest to the pin and Martha Prusak and Deb Cranny made the longest putts.

Random team winners were Jen Bergmann, Sue Meyer, Elaine Klinger and Marie Ryan and the team of Jan Weik, Phyllis Jones, Carol Dinndorf and Judy Anderson.

Breezy Point men

Pequot Tool 2 scored an 11-7 victory over Antlers Aug. 31 to secure a three-point lead over Pequot Tool 1 in the men's league standings at Breezy Point Resort.

Pequot Tool 1 beat TMT 11-7 to move into second place. It is one-half point ahead of DDJ, which lost to Billy's 3 10-8.

Results from Aug. 31:

Team results

Dockside 12, Billy's 1 6

Pequot Tool 2 11, Antlers 7

Commander 11, Ace Hardware 7

Pequot Tool 1 11, TMT 7

Deacons 10.5, No Name 7.5

Old School 10.5, Massie Creek 7.5

Billy's 3 10, DDJ 8

Billy's Too 10, Hack Attack 8

Double Trouble 9.5, JJ's Pub 8.5

Team standings

Pequot Tool 2 138.5

Pequot Tool 1 135.5

DDJ 135

Billy's Too 134.5

Hack Attack 129.5

Commander 129

Double Trouble 127.5

JJ's Pub 127

Massie Creek 127

Old School 126

Antlers 123.5

TMT 123

Billy's 1 122.5

Dockside 121.5

Billy's 3 120.5

No Name 118

Deacon's 118

Ace Hardware 111.5

Individual winners

Closest to pin: Don Sandberg

Longest putt: Sandberg, Jim Wagner

Low gross: Nolan Toft 37, Dick Williams 37, Mick McBrien 38, Randy Hansen 41, Sandberg 41

Low net: Nick Castilo 34, Jim Jasper 34, McBrien 34, Sandberg 34, Toft 34

Skins winners: Lee Bergseth, Bob Vosnos, Sandberg, Jim Wagner, Gregg Johnson

Breezy Point women

Judy Jenson, Jorie Lindner, Sandy O'Day and Judy Thomas claimed the top spot in the mystery game Sept. 1 in the season's final event in the Breezy Point Resort women's league.

Joi Brandt, Sue Marsolais, Verna Miller and Sue Skinner placed second. Joan Burnett, Ruth Klukow, Martha Polsfuss and Bugs Schmidt placed third.

Whitefish men

Tom Baker teamed with Steve Ogren to win the 2-man best ball event Sept. 6 for the first flight in the Whitefish men's league.

Darrell Swanson and Greg Jorvig were second and Bill Johander and Terry Stansfield placed third.

Gary Amundson and Hank Duitsman were the winning duo in flight two. Ed Bontrager and Dale Frandsen finished second with Art Kosiba and Bill McKee were third.

John Rathman and Bill Anderson made the longest putts, while Stansfield and Swanson were closest to the pin.

Whitefish women

Maxine Riches hit the longest drive and longest putt and Roxanne Thompson was closest to the pin for the Flight A group in the Aug. 31 Whitefish women's 18-hole league proximity day by flight.

Mimi Swanson hit the longest drive for Flight B, while Joan Kantos and Nancy McEnroe were closest to the pin and Barb Holubar made the longest putt.

Marguerite Baker captured both closest to the pin proximities for Flight C with Pam Musielewicz smacking the longest drive and Linda Randall sinking the longest putt.

Sherrie Adam hit the longest drive and longest putt for Flight D. Judy Eastwood and Dar Bonnema were closest to the pin winners.

Linda Randall, Riches, Cheryl Bontrager and Baker drained chip-ins, while Barb Hanson (2), Joan Kantos, Riches, McEnroe, Deb Enger, Pat Kline and Connie Weber made birdies.

Musielewicz carded the low net with a 64. Other low nets went to Weber and Linda Randall with 68s.

Following the proximity event, the league hosted its annual shootout with Nancy McEnroe taking top honors. Katie Deeg placed second followed by Cheryl Bontrger in third, Sherrie Adam, Joan Kantos, Helen McGrath and Diane Giefer. Mary Kay Kendall and Pat Kline tied for eighth. Susan Walstrom and Myra Faust tied for 10th and Linda Randall and Marguerite Baker tied for 12th.

Black Bear women

Judy Conrad shot a 31 for first place in the three-club event for the Black Bear women's nine-hole league.

Eileen Springer finished second with 33 and Gloria Taylor was third with a 37.

Taylor and Lovro tied for the low putts with 16 each.

Fairways at Howard's Barn

Jeanne Green and Gloria Meidinger tied for low gross honors during the Fairways at Howard's Barn women's league tournament that ended Aug. 23.

Tying for low net honors were Marlene Miller and Helen Blatz.

In flight one, Helen Silva was first and Donna Balzer second.

In flight two, Mac Curtis was the winner and Penny Refadal the runner-up.

Merrilyn Enabrit won flight three with Marlene Walters second.

On Aug 16, the longest drive was by Mac Curtis, closest to the pin on the second shot was Jeanne Green. Marlene Miller had the fewest putts.

On Aug 23, closest to the pin was Helen Blatz, longest putt was by Helen Silva and Helen Blatz recorded the fewest putts.

Fall golf league

Chris Foley Golf Schools is still taking registrations for its four-week fall junior golf league.

The league is open to players in third through eighth grades. Players will be grouped into teams and play weekly matches.

The league will begin 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, and end Oct. 5. Matches and instruction will be at Cragun's Legacy Par 3 Course on Mondays and Wednesdays. Monday's sessions will be a golf clinic and skills day with Wednesday's sessions consisting of matches.

The cost is $125 and includes four competitive rounds and four golf clinics conducted by Master PGA Instructor Chris Foley.

For more information, or to register, contact Foley at cfoley@ChrisFoleyGolf.com or call 218-820-9426.

Holes-in-one

Keith Korver, St. Cloud, aced the 125-yard, 17th hole at Eagle's Landing Aug. 24 with an 8-iron.

Emmanual Ongechi, Brooklyn Park, aced the 179-yard, 15th hole at Eagle's Landing Aug. 26 with an 8-iron.

Andrew LaDouceur, Brainerd, aced the 163-yard, 11th hole at Eagle's Landing Aug. 27 using a 9-iron.

Gary Hanson, Baxter, aced the 172-yard, 10th hole of Madden's Pine Beach East Course Sept. 3 using a 6-iron.

Upcoming events

Sept. 9: Vintage Senior Open - The Vintage at Staples

Sept. 10: Cheddar Open - Cuyuna Rolling Hills

Sept. 10: The Green Jacket Open - Emily Greens

Sept. 10-11: Best Ball tournament - Whitetail Run

Sept. 11: St. James Church tournament - Cuyuna Rolling Hills

Sept. 16: Camp Shamineau - Pine Ridge

Sept. 16: Vintage Fall Senior Open - The Vintage at Staples

Sept. 17: Ladies Invite - Cuyuna Rolling Hills

Sept. 17: O'Briens Pub - Pine Ridge

Sept. 18: Aitkin Baseball Fundraiser - Cuyuna Rolling Hills

Sept. 19: St. John's Prep Classic - The Classic at Madden's

Sept. 21 Nisswa Chamber's Pretty Good Golf tournament - The Pines at Grand View Lodge

Sept. 24: 12th annual Gary Stiner Ironman Classic - Emily Greens

Sept. 24-25: Fish and Golf Tournament - Grand View Lodge

Sept. 24-25: Greater Whitefish Scramble - Whitefish Golf Club

Sept. 25: Ruttyuna - Cuyuna Rolling Hills

Sept. 25: Classic 6-6-6 Shootout - The Classic at Madden's