Area Girls Tennis: Pioneers shut out Mora

PIERZ—Pierz's No. 1 doubles team of Brittney Boser-Hannah Andrea defeated their opponents 6-0, 6-0 as the Pioneers swept the Mora Mustangs 7-0 in a Granite Ridge Conference meet Tuesday.

Pierz 7, Mora 0

Singles

No. 1: Becky Langer (P) def Taylor Neil 6-2, 6-4

No. 2: Abby Athman (P) def Morgan Brittingen 6-0, 7-5

No. 3: Kalyn Gritzmacher (P) def Jordan Harning 6-3, 6-0

No. 4: Abby Andrea (P) def Theja Ingebrand 7-6, (8-6), 6-1

Doubles

No. 1: Brittney Boser-Hannah Andrea (P) def Ann Marie Obery-Grace Harman 6-0, 6-0

No. 2: Tori Fleischhacker-Avy Lease (P) def Kelsey Reynolds-Val Harning 6-0, 6-2

No. 3: Anessa Leidenfrost-Magen Langer (P) def Tori Dion-Ada Kruger 6-0, 6-1

Overall: Prz 7-2.

Park Rapids 6, W-DC 1

WADENA—McKayla Woods and Jess Rondestvedt won a tight match at No. 1 doubles 7-5, 6-6 (8-6) for the only point in Wadena-Deer Creek's 6-1 Mid-State Conference loss to Park Rapids Tuesday.

Park Rapids 6, WDC 1

Singles

No. 1: Julia Smith (PR) def. Abby Westrum 6-0, 6-3

No. 2: Natalie Kinkel (PR) def. Lindy Jones 6-1, 6-1

No. 3: Tori Hilmanowski (PR) def. Madison Packer 6-0, 6-0

No. 4: Abby Morris (PR) def. Corra Endres 6-1, 6-1

Doubles

No. 1: McKayla Woods-Jess Rondesvedt (WDC) def. Haley MacPherson-Drew Hilmanowski 7-5, 6-6 (8-6)

No. 2: Olivia Wallace-Megan Powers (PR) def. Sara Moen-Kate Schmidt 3-6, 6-4 (10-7)

No. 3: Chloe Johnson-Jada Renneberg (PR) def. Amber Moen-Kaitlynn Lane 6-0, 6-1

Next: Wadena-Deer Creek, Crookston at Detroit Lakes Triangular 1 p.m. Friday.