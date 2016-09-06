Search
    Area Volleyball: Fourth-ranked Spartans sweep Warriors

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 9:41 p.m.

    COLD SPRING—Kaylee Johnson tallied 12 digs during the Brainerd Warriors' 3-0 Central Lakes Conference loss to Class 2A's fourth-ranked Rocori Spartans Tuesday in a Central Lakes Conference match.

    "We lost Katie Jobe to an ankle injury before the game began," Warriors coach Jared Diem said. "We are all thinking of her and our prayers are with her.

    "We played a tough state-bound team tonight. We started out beating them 8-0 and were up 14-8 but they rallied. We are looking to the end results and will continue pushing to get better every game."

    Brainerd 15 11 9

    Rocori 25 25 25

    Brainerd statistics

    Kaylee Johnson 12 digs

    Cara Helgeson 1 kill, 6 digs, 9 set assists

    Lillee Hardee 3 kills, 1 dig, 1 block

    Kelsey Stroot 1 dig

    Kealy Johnson 5 digs

    Ellie Peabody 1 ace, 2 digs

    Courtney Russell 6 kills, 1 ace, 3 digs

    Avery Eckman 2 kills, 2 digs, 2 set assists

    Conference: Brd 0-2. Overall: Brd 0-3. Next: St. Cloud Apollo at Brainerd 7 p.m. Thursday.

