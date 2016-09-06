Area Volleyball: Fourth-ranked Spartans sweep Warriors

COLD SPRING—Kaylee Johnson tallied 12 digs during the Brainerd Warriors' 3-0 Central Lakes Conference loss to Class 2A's fourth-ranked Rocori Spartans Tuesday in a Central Lakes Conference match.

"We lost Katie Jobe to an ankle injury before the game began," Warriors coach Jared Diem said. "We are all thinking of her and our prayers are with her.

"We played a tough state-bound team tonight. We started out beating them 8-0 and were up 14-8 but they rallied. We are looking to the end results and will continue pushing to get better every game."

Brainerd 15 11 9

Rocori 25 25 25

Brainerd statistics

Kaylee Johnson 12 digs

Cara Helgeson 1 kill, 6 digs, 9 set assists

Lillee Hardee 3 kills, 1 dig, 1 block

Kelsey Stroot 1 dig

Kealy Johnson 5 digs

Ellie Peabody 1 ace, 2 digs

Courtney Russell 6 kills, 1 ace, 3 digs

Avery Eckman 2 kills, 2 digs, 2 set assists

Conference: Brd 0-2. Overall: Brd 0-3. Next: St. Cloud Apollo at Brainerd 7 p.m. Thursday.