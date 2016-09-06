Girls Tennis: Warriors raise overall record to 10-1

SARTELL—Jaycie Hinrichs-Maria Bell improved to 11-1 with a win in straight sets at No. 3 doubles for the Brainerd Warriors who defeated the Sartell Sabres 6-1 in Tuesday's Central Lakes Conference meet.

Payge Fitterer won her fifth straight match 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles. Also posting singles wins were for the Warriors were Kate Kurtzman and Kiera Schweitzberger.

Brainerd improves to 3-0 in the conference, 10-1 overall.

Brainerd 6, Sartell 1

Singles

No. 1: Payge Fitterer (Brd) def. Kiara Schuchard 6-1, 6-0

No. 2: Madilyn Fesenmeiar (S) def. Libby Kurtzman 3-6, 6-3, 6-2

No. 3: Kate Kurtzman (Brd) def. Kiley Rodamel 6-0, 6-2

No. 4: Kiera Schweitzberger (Brd) def. Katie Kulus 6-3, 6-1

Doubles

No. 1: Kennedy Rusk-Britney Fletcher (Brd) def. Emma Zenzen-Karen Radi 6-0, 6-0

No. 2: Taya Person-Sydney Stock (Brd) def. Renee Schroeder-Callie Grosz 6-3, 7-6

No. 3: Jaycie Hinrichs-Maria Bell (Brd) def. Faith Schlecht-Erin Van Koevering 6-0, 6-1

Conference: Brd 3-0. Overall: Brd 10-1. Next: Brainerd hosts Willmar 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Brainerd Junior Varsity

Singles winners: Audrey Collins, Jessie Ernster and Victoria Vesely.

Doubles winners: Hannah Rud-Heidi Jacobson, Emily Price-Nicole Rud, Elizabeth Engel-Macey Peterson, Hannah Tranj-Lily Plestad, Emily Moore-Peyton McConkey and Eva Dabill-Katelyn Tix