Area Cross Country: Moore, Flyers race to victories

WADENA—Tyler Moore of Little Falls ran to the boys title to lead the Little Falls Flyers to a first-place finish at the Johanna Olson Invite Tuesday.

Teammate Hunter Zupko was close behind in second place, Emmet Anderson of Staples-Motley finished third and Tyler Schlattman of Little Falls was seventh. Hunter Klimek was sixth for the S-M Cardinals who finished second. Noah Ross finished 10th for Wadena-Deer Creek.

Kira Sweeney of Staples-Motley was the top area girls finisher in third place. Addison Lorber finished eighth for the Cardinals who were fifth.

Boys results

Team scores: 1-Little Falls 35, 2-Staples-Motley 87, 3-Dilworth Glyndon-Felton 114, 4-Melrose 120, 5-Park Rapids 136, 6-United North Central 144, 7-Ottertail Central 173, 8-Wadena-Deer Creek 190, 9-New York Mills 196, 10-Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 251, 11-Bagley-Fosston 294

Individual winner: Tyler Moore (LF) 16:55.53

Little Falls results: 2-Hunter Zupko 17:45.58, 7-Tyler Schlattman 18:40.91, 11-Drew Peterson 18:47.74, 15-Jonah Ploof 19:05.74, 17-Nolan Zimny 19:12.31, 18-William Riitters 19:15.47, 26-Cameron Carll 19:56.27,

Pillager results: 80-Jack Turner 25:10.70

Staples-Motley results: 3-Emmet Anderson 18:04.08, 6-Hunter Klimek 18:40.27, 16-Ben Bartezak 19:06.12, 23-Tanner Robben 19:46.34, 44-Nicholas Tabatt 20:43.14, 47-Coleman Klimek 20:47.72, 48-Jack Tyrrell 20:48.72

Wadena-Deer Creek results: 10-Noah Ross 18:47.35, 30-Lucas Hinojos 20:03.81, 34-Isaac Hale 20:18.32, 63-Bereket Loer 21:48.97, 64-Isaac Ries 21:52.79

Girls results

Team scores: 1-United North Central 58, 2-Pelican Rapids 74, 3-Park Rapids Area 90, 4-Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 94, 5-Staples-Motley 104, 6-Melrose 126, 7-Ottertail Central 180, 8-Little Falls 185, 9-Wadena-Deer Creek 216, 10-Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 270

Individual winner: Lydia Kantonen (PRA) 20:15.64

Little Falls results: 32-Megan Borash 24:36.34, 36-Madison Marquette 24:44.68, 38-Abby Borash 24:55.58, 45-Kali Schirmers 25:52.99, 55-Molly Lange 26:40.06, 60-Nicollet Gammon-Deering 27:25.83, 61-Elizabeth Anez 27:37.90, 74-Lauren Laforce 32:31.28

Pillager results: 68-Vanessa Peterson 28:27.49, 73-Emily Peters 30:03.47, 76-Lacie Hines

Staples-Motley results: 3-Kira Sweeney 21:20.37, 8-Addison Lorber 22:15.14, 27-Taylor Yungbauer 24:06.58, 37-Frankie Hanson 24:54.75, 40-Kaitlyn Smith 25:14.41, 48-Mikayla Sauber 26:10.57

Wadena-Deer Creek results: 31-Jezebel Snyder 24:34.15, 43-Samantha Malone 25:46.67, 46-Abby Motschenbacher 25:53.60, 56-Eve Collins 26:53.47, 62-Tiffany Meeks 27:39.11, 63-Elissa Ikola 27:41.11, 64-McKenna Wangsness 27:42.03

Next: Pillager in Pequot Lakes Invite at Crosslake 4 p.m. Thursday; Staples-Motley at Pine River-Backus Invite 4 p.m. Sept. 13; Little Falls Invitational 3:50 p.m. Sept 15.