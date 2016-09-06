Boys Soccer: Apollo administers Warriors' first defeat

ST. CLOUD—Aden Davis scored a goal and notched two assists for Brainerd but the St. Cloud Apollo Eagles dealt the Warriors their first loss of the season 5-3 Tuesday.

The Eagles were 0-3 going into the Central Lakes Conference matchup.

The Warriors' other goals were by Taylor Shelito and Tanner Larson.

"The boys played really tough, and they worked the ball around. There were just a couple of unfortunate calls that went Apollo's way," Warriors coach Tom Grausam said. "Aden Davis did a great job and was a good captain for the team."

Brainerd 0 3 —3

St. Cloud 1 4 —5

First half: SCA-Logan Lommel (Graham Virtue)

Second half: SCA-Abass Mohamed, B-Taylor Shelito (Aden Davis), SCA-Virtue (Lommel), B-Davis (Mason Malone), SCA-Virtue (Noah Kramer), B-Tanner Larson (Davis), SCA-Mohamed Mohamed (Mohamedkader Abdullahi)

Shots on goal: Brd 12, SCA 15

Goalkeeper: Brd-Jack Quall (10 saves)

Conference: Brd 2-1. Overall: Brd 3-1. Next: Brainerd hosts St. Cloud Tech 7 p.m. Thursday.