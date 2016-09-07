Area Boys Soccer: Becker bounces Flyers in OT

BECKER—Wyatt Lillmoe's first-half goal gave Little Falls a 1-0 lead, but a second-half goal and an overtime goal gave Becker the 2-1 Granite Ridge Conference victory Tuesday.

Michael Hanowski knocked away seven on the nine shots he faced for the Flyers.

Little Falls 1 0 0 - 1

Becker 0 1 1 - 2

First half: LF-Wyatt Lillemoe pk 8:53

Second half: B-Jordan Gruenes 72:00

Overtime: B-Qadry Fakhreddine 2:22

Goalkeepers: LF-Michael Hanowski (7 saves); B-Hunter Mccalla

Conference: LF 0-1, Overall: LF 1-2. Next: Little Falls hosts Melrose 5 p.m. Thursday.