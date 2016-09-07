Girls Soccer: Brainerd rallies for tie

Next: Brainerd vs. St. Cloud Tech at St. Cloud State University 7 p.m. Thursday

Having options is good and the Brainerd Warriors used a good option to tie Tuesday's Central Lakes Conference clash with the St. Cloud Apollo Eagles.

On a corner kick with 6:49 remaining in regulation, Warriors head coach Grant Gmeinder called out the set. Bryn Waters then scoured the field and chose the option named Regan McElfresh. Waters dished off short to an open McElfresh. The Warrior defender with the big boot belted a blast over the head of Apollo keeper Anna Carlson to tie the score 2-2.

That's how the score stood despite three close scoring chances for the Warriors in the extra frame.

"Coach taught us that if nobody is guarding a certain spot to go right to it," said McElfresh. "Bryn gave me a perfect ball and I just tried to stay calm and not hit it over. I usually do that. We don't practice that play that much. We did at the beginning of the season. That is one of the options off that play."

McElfresh knew the shot, which carried a good distance, was good right away. She said she put it pretty perfect as it sailed over Carlson's fingertips.

"We have three set plays right now and the girls have options and one of those options is always to hit short to Regan and let her score," said Gmeinder. "They took that option, which was good."

Brainerd's first goal came 20 minutes earlier when senior Ally Smith darted toward the goal and was tackled from behind. Smith was awarded a penalty kick and powered it past Carlson. It was one of 10 scoring chances Smith produced despite being blanketed by Apollo's defense.

Smith created another good scoring chance in overtime, but was denied by Carlson, who finished with 22 saves. Junior Lexi Roby put a good shot on net, but missed wide left. Brainerd hit the left pole on an earlier scoring attack in overtime.

"I was pleased with the way they fought back," said Gmeinder. "At halftime, I think we had out-possessed them 57 percent to 43 percent. We had outshot them 11-4. We had two more corner kicks than them. It felt like we were the more positive team for most of the game. But soccer is funny that way sometimes. I was pleased with the way they fought back and the way they stayed together."

Apollo registered two similar-looking goals in the first half from the same two girls. Ashley Koepp opened the scoring on a perfect give-and-go from Jessica Timpane. The two switched roles to create Apollo's second goal. Koepp's shot ricocheted off Brainerd keeper Megan Tschida and Timpane corralled the rebound and shot it into the net.

"I think it was a good team we played," Gmeinder said. "Apollo did a great job, really. They tried to counterattack most of the game so they would leave people back and leave two or three forwards up. So when we had the ball deep they would try to clear it and counter and that's how they got the two goals. Plus, they had a good goalie, which helped. We kicked a few at her and she made a couple really nice saves. She saved the one on Bryn and that ball usually goes in. We expect that ball to go in.

"It was a combination of everything, but that's probably the best team we've seen all year."

Tschida opened in net and collected two saves. Sophomore Molly Rudolph entered in the second half and finished with four saves as Brainerd outshot Apollo 24-8.

"We definitely played a lot better in the second half," said McElfresh. "If we would have played the same in the first half, it would have been our game. They got us off guard. I really don't know how they got their goals."

Apollo 2 0 0—2

Brainerd 0 2 0—2

First half: SCA-Ashley Koepp (Jessica Timpane) 14:35; SCA-Timpane (Koepp) 3:16

Second half: Brd-Ally Smith PK 26:00; Brd-Regan McElfresh (Bryn Waters) 6:49

Shots on goal: Brd 24, SCA 8

Goalkeepers: Brd-Megan Tschida (2 saves), Molly Rudolph (4 saves); SCA-Anna Carlson (22 saves)