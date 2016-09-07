Extreme Sports: LaVallee to attempt 200-foot jump

Levi LaVallee of Longville will attempt a 200-foot snowmobile jump at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, during the Sno Barons Hay Days 50th Anniversary Celebration in North Branch.

The event is a kick off for winter and for snowmobile enthusiasts with grass drag racing and a swap meet as well as an off-road motorsports extravaganza with everything from snowmobile, ATV, and UTV competitions throughout the weekend.

LaVallee is a 7-time X Games gold medalist who has made a career out of extreme sport. He has appeared on numerous national TV shows including the "Tonight Show," "Good Morning America" and ESPN.