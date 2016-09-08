Girls Tennis: Willmar outlasts Warriors in marathon match

Jaycie Hinrichs and Maria Bell played for close to two and a half hours to defeat their No. 3 doubles opponents in three sets during the Brainerd Warriors 4-3 Central Lakes Conference loss to the Willmar Cardinals Thursday at Brainerd High School.

The Warriors No.1 doubles team of Kennedy Rusk and Britney Fletcher and No. 2 doubles team of Taya Person and Sydney Stock also defeated their opponents.

Brainerd's No. 3 singles player, Kate Kurtzman, and No. 4 singles player, Kiera Schweitzberger, played close to three hours before falling.

"We knew this was going to be a very competitive match for us, and it proved to be that all across the board," said Warriors head coach Lisa Salo. "It is the kind of match that, win or lose, there is so much to gain from it, and that is how we approach our matches. We are going to look for that continued improvement even though we lost."

Junior varsity winners for Brainerd were: Audry Collins, Amber Britton and Eva Dabill in singles and Hannah Rud-Emily Price, Nicole Rud-Heidi Jacobson, Elizabeth Eigen-Macy Peterson, Hannah Trtanj-Lily Plested, Victoria Vesely-Jessie Ernster and Peyton McConkey-Emily Moore in doubles.

Willmar 4, Brainerd 3

Singles

No. 1: Cayle Hovland (W) def Payge Fitterer 6-3, 6-2

No. 2: Elise Bierbaum (W) def Mari Kalabegashvilli 6-1, 6-2

No. 3: Lydia Morrell (W) def Kate Kurtzman 6-4, 6-4

No. 4: Jordyn Swoboda (W) def Kiera Schweitzberger 4-6, 7-6, (7-3), 6-0

Doubles

No. 1: Kennedy Rusk-Britney Fletcher (B) def Amanda Zuidema-Kirah Kessler-Gross 6-3, 6-2

No. 2: Taya Person-Sydney Stock (B) def Ashley Prahl-Kya Egge 6-0, 6-3

No. 3: Jaycie Hinrichs-Maria Bell (B) def Avery Hovland-Olivia Corneil 5-7, 6-1, 6-4

Conference: B 3-0. Overall: B 10-1. Next: Pequot Lakes at Brainerd Invitational 9 a.m. Saturday.