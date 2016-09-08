Area Cross Country: Pierz's Andres runs to runner-up finish
HOLDINGFORD - Jake Andres finished second and and Cole Andres eighth for the Pierz boys, who didn't field a complete team at the Holdingford Invite Thursday.
The Pierz girls finished eighth led by Sam Winscher in 18th place.
Boys results
Team scores: 1-New London-Spicer 61, 2-Albany 63, 3-Holdingford 66, 4-Melrose 66, 5-MACA 116, 6-Maple Lake 140, St. John's Prep 182, 8-Sauk Centre 194, inc-Pierz
Individual winner: Jordan Malikowski (Royalton) 17:15.89
Pierz results: 2-Jake Andres 17:22.39, 8-Cole Andres 18:07.35, 34-Jaden Hennen 19:30.89, 39-Alex Gottwalt 19:54.81
Girls results
Team scores: 1-Albany 61, 2-Maple Lake 71, 3-MACA 83, 4-St. Cloud Cathedral 89, 5-Sauk Centre 124, 6-New London-Spicer 140, 7-Melrose 155, 8-Pierz 181, 9-Royalton 264
Individual winner: Kate O'Brien (Sauk Centre) 20:23.78
Pierz results: 19-Sam Winscher 22:30.01, 21-Brenna Andres 22:42.17, 44-Grace Gottwalt 24:43.17, 55-Elsie Yates 26:05.42, 61-Grace Marshik 27:39.65
Next: Pierz in Mora Invite at Spring Brook Golf Course, Mora, 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.