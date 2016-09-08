Cross Country: Brainerd's Cherne, Miller pace the field

CROSSLAKE - Meritt Miller returned to her rightful place of leading the Brainerd Warriors girls and the senior led them all the way to victory in Thursday's Pequot Lakes Invite.

Miller posted a first-place 22:07 and was followed by Emily Rugloski in second, Ali Crochet in third, Grace Erholtz in fifth and Lilly Schaeffer in sixth.

Matt Cherne captured his first varsity victory with a winning time of 18:50 and the Brainerd boys placed second behind Pequot Lakes.

"For us this was the most challenging course we'll see all year," said Brainerd head coach Dave Hearth. "It was a good workout course for them. Both the girls and boys raced well. The times were really slow because of the course, but it was good to have Meritt back and we can see a pack forming. It was really nice to see Ali take third. It was a great performance for her, too.

"Matt it's his first win and he knew it was going to be a battle between him and Pequot's Tony Fitzer. We couldn't see them, but Matt said it was a tight race until about the mile marker and that's when he put a move on and was able to stay ahead of him to the end. We also got to see David Kelm run. He was missing last Friday and had a strong fifth-place performance."

Kelm was fifth with Travis Goeden in seventh, Evan Storbakken in ninth and Zach Herrlich 11th.

Fitzer was second for the Pequot boys and was followed by Reid Pierzinski in third, Jacob Tschida in fourth, Russell Pierzinski in sixth and Karl Brine Doyle in eighth.

Fourth-place Pine River-Backus was paced by Luke Downie, who finished 14th.

Grace McGuire finished fourth to lead the second-place Pequot Lakes girls.

Pine River-Backus was led by Sidney Lodge, who was 16th and Pillager was led by Emma Hardy's 20th-place finish.

Boys results

Team scores: 1-Pequot Lakes 23, 2-Brainerd 33, 3-New York Mills 96, 4-Pine River-Backus 99, 5-Pillager 146

Individual winner: Matt Cherne (Brd) 18:50

Brainerd results: 5-David Kelm 20:04, 7-Travis Goeden 20:11, 9-Evan Storbakken 20:31, 11-Zach Herrlich 20:48, 13-Maxim Osborne 20:53, 15-Joey Moraghan 21:01

Pequot Lakes results: 2-Tony Fitzer 19:14, 3-Reid Pierzinski 19:40, 4-Jacob Tschida 20:04, 6-Russell Pierzinski 20:09, 8-Karl Brine-Doyle 20:27, 10-Marty Fitzer 20:43

Pillager results: 42-Jared Eng 25:06, 48-Zacc Gilbertson 25:33, 57-Jack Turner 29:46, 58-Zeke Gilbertson 29:46, 59-Brennen Bordwell 33:15

Pine River-Backus results: 14-Luke Downie 20:55, 26-Torry Hirschey 22:22, 28-Luke Sechser 22:57, 33-Nick Ackerman 23:43, 50-Caleb Travis 25:59

Girls results

Team scores: 1-Brainerd 17, 2-Pequot Lakes 43, 3-Pillager 84, inc-PRB, NYM

Individual winner: Meritt Miller (Brd) 22:07

Brainerd results: 2-Emily Rugloski 22:37, 3-Ali Crochet 23:31, 5-Grace Erholtz 23:48, 6-Lilly Schaeffer 23:52, 7-Molly Selisker 24:01, 11-Eli Selisker 26:08

Pequot Lakes results: 4-Grace McGuire 23:39, 8-Kristin Skog 24:12, 9-Sunshine Langworthy 24:20, 10-Jannah Hall 25:33, 13-Cassidy Chaney 26:37

Pillager results: 20-Emma Hardy 29:14, 25-Vanessa Peterson 33:06, 26-Makayla Loftis 33:33, 28-Lacie Hines 37:08, 29-Emily Peters 37:09

Pine River-Backus results: 16-Sidney Lodge 26:53, 22-Shayna Moore 29:56, 23-Alexander Hoopman 30:01

Next: Pequot Lakes, Pillager in Pine River-Backus Invite at Black Bear Golf Complex, Backus, 4 p.m. Tuesday; Brainerd in Lucky Lindy Invitational at Little Falls 3:50 p.m. Thursday.