    Boys Soccer: Tech trips up Warriors

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 10:29 p.m.

    Ian Foster scored the lone goal for the Brainerd Warriors in their 6-1 Central Lakes Conference loss to the St. Cloud Tech Tigers Thursday at Adamson Field.

    Aden Davis assisted on the Warriors goal.

    "We played well tonight against last year's third-place state (finisher)," said Warriors head coach Tom Grausam. "We made some minor mistakes, but overall I thought that we played very well as a team."

    St. Cloud Tech 4 2 - 6

    Brainerd 0 1 - 1

    First half: SC-Khalid Gelani (Mohamed Abdi), SC-Abdiaziz Hursane (Abdi), SC-Abdi (unassisted), SC-Gelani (unassisted)

    Second half: , SC-Gelani (unassisted), SC-unknown, B-Ian Foster (Aden Davis)

    Shots on goal: SC 9, B 6

    Goalkeepers: SC-Bryan Helminick (5 saves); B-Jack Quaal (3 saves)

    Conference: B 2-2. Overall: B 3-2. Next: Brainerd at Sartell 1 p.m. Saturday.

