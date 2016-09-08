Boys Soccer: Tech trips up Warriors

Ian Foster scored the lone goal for the Brainerd Warriors in their 6-1 Central Lakes Conference loss to the St. Cloud Tech Tigers Thursday at Adamson Field.

Aden Davis assisted on the Warriors goal.

"We played well tonight against last year's third-place state (finisher)," said Warriors head coach Tom Grausam. "We made some minor mistakes, but overall I thought that we played very well as a team."

St. Cloud Tech 4 2 - 6

Brainerd 0 1 - 1

First half: SC-Khalid Gelani (Mohamed Abdi), SC-Abdiaziz Hursane (Abdi), SC-Abdi (unassisted), SC-Gelani (unassisted)

Second half: , SC-Gelani (unassisted), SC-unknown, B-Ian Foster (Aden Davis)

Shots on goal: SC 9, B 6

Goalkeepers: SC-Bryan Helminick (5 saves); B-Jack Quaal (3 saves)

Conference: B 2-2. Overall: B 3-2. Next: Brainerd at Sartell 1 p.m. Saturday.