Girls Soccer: Smith's hat trick leads unbeaten Warriors

ST. CLOUD—Ally Smith tallied all three goals for the Brainerd Warriors who stayed undefeated with a 3-0 win over St. Cloud Tech in a Central Lakes Conference game Thursday at St. Cloud State University.

The Warriors outshot the Tigers 10-3 in the opening period, but were unable to find the net until the 2:44 mark of the second when Smith punched in her first score unassisted.

She scored again at 7:08 assisted by Gabby Smith and completed her hat trick unassisted at 24:31.

Brainerd finished with a 17-9 shots on goal advantage.

"Tech did a nice job of limiting our quality chances in the first half," said Brainerd coach Grant Gmeinder. "The girls came out in the second half and made the adjustments they needed to and played a really good second half. They found each other, and created numerous quality chances.

"Ally Smith did an excellent job of finishing those chances. Abby Pohlkamp and Regan McElfresh played a great game at center back, which allowed the rest of the defense to get involved in the attack and Molly Rudolph was very secure in goal as usual.

Rudolph turned in the clean sheet with nine saves.

Brainerd improved to 2-0-1 in the conference, 4-0-1 overall.

Brainerd 0 3—3

St. Cloud Tech 0 0—0

Second half: B-Ally Smith 2:44; B-Ally Smith (Gabby Smith) 7:08; B-Ally Smith 24:31

Shots on goal: SC 9, B 17

Goalkeepers: SC-Hannah Hatling (14 saves); B-Molly Rudolph (9 saves)

Conference: B 2-0-1. Overall: B 4-0-1. Next: Sartell at Brainerd 3 p.m. Saturday.