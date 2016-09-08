High School Volleyball: Warriors ride Russell to victory

Kelly Humphrey/Brainerd DispatchBrainerd’s Courtney Russell (center) hits the ball over the net Thursday against St. Cloud Apollo. Gallery

The key: Courtney Russell bashed 16 kills in 38 attempts with only two errors

Conference: Brd 1-2, SC 0-2

Overall: Brd 4-7, SC 0-2

Next: Brainerd at Sauk Rapids Tournament 9 a.m. Saturday.

Courtney Russell's performance was one the Brainerd Warriors haven't seen for a few years.

The sophomore hitter connected for 16 kills in 38 attempts with only two errors. Her effort helped Brainerd defeat the St. Cloud Apollo Eagles 3-1 in a Central Lakes Conference match Thursday at Brainerd High School. Brainerd coach Jared Diem said that put Russell in select company in recent program history.

"We haven't had 16 kills since Sydnie Mauch. She's now a senior at Division II Minnesota-Duluth," Diem said. "We've been waiting for this for many years, an outside threat that just can put the ball away. Courtney hits lines, hits the cross, has good top spin, a lot of wrist snap. She makes a lot of good plays off some sets that aren't the best.

"That's what we want out of our hitters—make the best of every ball no matter what. On perfect balls, those are the ones you're going to go for kills. Anything else we want them in and she did that tonight."

Russell credited teammates for setting her up.

"It helps when we get the passes up and the sets are there," she said. "Then I just kill it."

The Warriors roared to a 25-19 win in Game One with Russell drilling six kills. Brainerd seized a 9-8 lead and never looked back.

Apollo regrouped to win the second set 25-13 as it zipped to an 11-0 lead.

Brainerd cruised to a 25-11 victory in Game Three with Russell and Lillee Hardee each smashing two kills.

Set Four was all Brainerd as Russell smacked three kills and Avery Eckman two on the way to a 25-17 victory.

"We came together as a team," Russell said of pulling away from a 1-1 tie. "We didn't make as many errors."

Hardee and Eckman finished with five kills apiece and Kelsey Stroot added three. Sammy Moser collected 21 digs, Cara Helgeson contributed 28 set assists and Ellie Peabody was 10 of 11 in serve receives that were hittable by the entire front row.

Diem said the Warriors focused on communicating, passing well and taking care of the ball.

"Kelsey Stroot had one of her best games of the season," he said. "She's struggled a little bit. To see her come out and serve well, make good decisions and hit well ...

"Eleanor Peabody was just a stud in the back row passing. She reads so well. She has such poise when she passes.

"None of those players are seniors right now so we have a bright future coming up. The rest of the team played great. It was parent's night, everyone got to come in. I was just pleased the girls earned a victory tonight."

Apollo 19 25 11 17

Brainerd 25 13 25 25

Brainerd statistics

Sammy Moser 21 digs

Kaylee Johnson 1 ace serve, 10 digs, 1 set assist

Cara Helgeson 1 ace serve, 1 block, 28 set assists

Lillee Hardee 5 kills, 1 dig, 1.5 blocks

Kelsey Stroot 3 kills, 3 ace serves, 4 digs

Kealy Johnson 1 block

Ellie Peabody 1 ace serve, 8 digs,

Courtney Russell 16 kills, 1 ace serve, 5 digs

Avery Eckman 5 kills, 1 block