Area Football: Pine River-Backus 22, New York Mills 6

NEW YORK MILLS—Spencer Richards ran in one touchdown and completed passes for two touchdowns during the Pine River-Backus Tigers' 22-6 Northwest White Subdistrict win over the New York Mills Eagles Friday.

Richards passed for a total of 106 yards and ran for a total of 98 yards.

The other Tiger touchdowns were made by Tim Bardeaux and Trey Burgoyne. Mitchell Wynn ran a total of 73 yards, including the two-point conversion for the Pine River-Backus first-quarter touchdown.

New York Mills— 0 0 6 0 - 6

Pine River-Backus—0 0 8 14 - 22

Third quarter

PRB-Tim Bardeaux 27 pass from Spencer Richards (Mitchell Wynn run) 5:01

NYM- Josh Olson 17 run (conversion failed) :22

Fourth quarter

PRB- Trey Burgoyne 70 pass from Richards (conversion failed) 11:44

PRB- Richards 2 run (Bryce Wolske pass from Richards) 1:05

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: PRB 41-189, NYM 41-169

Pass comp-att-int-yds: PRB 4-10-0-106, NYM 4-11-1-31

Total offense: PRB 295, NYM 200

Individual leaders

Rushing: PRB-Richards 13-98, PRB-Wynn 17-73

Passing: PRB-Richards 4-10-0-106

Sub: PRB 1-0. Overall: PRB 2-0. Next: Pine River-Backus hosts Blackduck 7 p.m. Friday.