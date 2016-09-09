Area Football: Pine River-Backus 22, New York Mills 6
NEW YORK MILLS—Spencer Richards ran in one touchdown and completed passes for two touchdowns during the Pine River-Backus Tigers' 22-6 Northwest White Subdistrict win over the New York Mills Eagles Friday.
Richards passed for a total of 106 yards and ran for a total of 98 yards.
The other Tiger touchdowns were made by Tim Bardeaux and Trey Burgoyne. Mitchell Wynn ran a total of 73 yards, including the two-point conversion for the Pine River-Backus first-quarter touchdown.
New York Mills— 0 0 6 0 - 6
Pine River-Backus—0 0 8 14 - 22
Third quarter
PRB-Tim Bardeaux 27 pass from Spencer Richards (Mitchell Wynn run) 5:01
NYM- Josh Olson 17 run (conversion failed) :22
Fourth quarter
PRB- Trey Burgoyne 70 pass from Richards (conversion failed) 11:44
PRB- Richards 2 run (Bryce Wolske pass from Richards) 1:05
Team statistics
Rushes-yards: PRB 41-189, NYM 41-169
Pass comp-att-int-yds: PRB 4-10-0-106, NYM 4-11-1-31
Total offense: PRB 295, NYM 200
Individual leaders
Rushing: PRB-Richards 13-98, PRB-Wynn 17-73
Passing: PRB-Richards 4-10-0-106
Sub: PRB 1-0. Overall: PRB 2-0. Next: Pine River-Backus hosts Blackduck 7 p.m. Friday.