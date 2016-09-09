Area Football: Little Falls rolls over Milaca 30-12
MILACA—Austin Erdman got it done on the ground for the Flyers with his 194 yards and four touchdowns to lift Little Falls to a 30-12 East Central North Subdistrict win over the Milaca Wolves Friday night.
LF's Ben Sowada led all receivers with 44 yards and the Flyer defense limited Milaca's running game to just nine yards on 22 carries.
Milaca 0 0 6 6 —12
Little Falls 9 7 7 7—30
First quarter
LF- Austin Erdman 9 run (Wyatt Lillemore kick) 8:55
LF- Safety 0:04
Second quarter
LF- Erdman 1 run (Lillemore kick) 5:55
Third quarter
LF- Erdman 22 run (Lillemore kick) 1:39
M- Hunter Lund 1 run (Benjamin Herold kick blocked) 0:54
Fourth quarter
M- Khang Nguyen 39 pass from Herold (pass failed) 9:55
LF-Erdman 18 run (Lillemore kick) 2:33
Team statistics
Rushes-yards: LF 46-247, M 22-9
Pass comp-att-int-yds: LF 4-10-0-58, M 18-35-3-245
Total offense: LF 305, M 254
Individual leaders
Rushing: LF- Erdman 29-194; M-Herold 7-18
Passing: LF- Michael Gross 4-10-0-58; M- Hunter Lund 12-22-3-169
Receiving: LF- Ben Sowada 2-44; M- Nguyen 5-118
Sub: LF 1-0. Overall: LF 1-1. Next: Little Falls hosts Becker 7 p.m. Friday.