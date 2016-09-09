Search
    Area Football: Little Falls rolls over Milaca 30-12

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 11:39 p.m.

    MILACA—Austin Erdman got it done on the ground for the Flyers with his 194 yards and four touchdowns to lift Little Falls to a 30-12 East Central North Subdistrict win over the Milaca Wolves Friday night.

    LF's Ben Sowada led all receivers with 44 yards and the Flyer defense limited Milaca's running game to just nine yards on 22 carries.

    Milaca 0 0 6 6 —12

    Little Falls 9 7 7 7—30

    First quarter

    LF- Austin Erdman 9 run (Wyatt Lillemore kick) 8:55

    LF- Safety 0:04

    Second quarter

    LF- Erdman 1 run (Lillemore kick) 5:55

    Third quarter

    LF- Erdman 22 run (Lillemore kick) 1:39

    M- Hunter Lund 1 run (Benjamin Herold kick blocked) 0:54

    Fourth quarter

    M- Khang Nguyen 39 pass from Herold (pass failed) 9:55

    LF-Erdman 18 run (Lillemore kick) 2:33

    Team statistics

    Rushes-yards: LF 46-247, M 22-9

    Pass comp-att-int-yds: LF 4-10-0-58, M 18-35-3-245

    Total offense: LF 305, M 254

    Individual leaders

    Rushing: LF- Erdman 29-194; M-Herold 7-18

    Passing: LF- Michael Gross 4-10-0-58; M- Hunter Lund 12-22-3-169

    Receiving: LF- Ben Sowada 2-44; M- Nguyen 5-118

    Sub: LF 1-0. Overall: LF 1-1. Next: Little Falls hosts Becker 7 p.m. Friday.

