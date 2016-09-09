Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Area Football: Hunstad keys Pillager victory

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 11:39 p.m.

    BAGLEY—Ridge Hunstad scored all 14 points for Class 2A's seventh-ranked Pillager in the Huskies 14-12 win over the Bagley Flyers Friday in a Northwest White Subdistrict game.

    Hunstad's first touchdown came on a 6-yard run in the first quarter. His second score came with 31 seconds left in the game and his run for the conversion gave Pillager the win.

    Bagley 6 0 0 6—12

    Pillager 6 0 0 8—14

    First quarter

    B-24 35 pass from Ty Rolfson (PAT fail)

    P-Ridge Hunstad 6 run (PAT fail)

    Fourth quarter

    B-Rolfson 5 run (PAT fail)

    P-Hunstad 5 run (Hunstad run) 0:31

    Individual leaders

    Rushing: Pill-Hunstad 18-101

    Passing: Pill-Josh Doss 2-11-1-51, Hunstad 1-2-0-52

    Sub: Pill 1-0. Overall: Pill 2-0. Next: Pillager hosts New York Mills 7 p.m. Friday.

    Explore related topics:sportsHigh school footballPillager HuskiesBagley FlyersNorthwest White Subdistrict
    Advertisement