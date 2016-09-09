Area Football: Wolverines pull ahead of Thunder 26-14

WADENA—Lee Spencer ran in two touchdowns of over 70 yards each, from a kick return and a punt return, during the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines 26-14 Midwest Blue Subdistrict win over the Long Prairie-Grey Eagles Thunder Friday.

Also scoring touchdowns for the Wolverines were Josh Daigneault and Jake Dykhoff both in rushing yards.

Dykhoff passed a total of 18 yards and was the lead in rushing yards with a total of 61.

Long Prairie-GE— 0 0 6 8 - 14

Wadena-Deer Creek— 14 6 0 6 - 26

First quarter

WDC-Lee Spencer 80 kickoff return (two-point conversion)

WDC-Josh Daigneault 32 run (conversion failed)

Second quarter

WDC-Spencer 78 punt return (conversion failed)

Third quarter

LPGE-Hudson Pung 5 run (conversion failed)

Fourth quarter

LPGE-Nick Byers 9 run (two-point conversion)

WDC-Jake Dykhoff 9 run (conversion failed)

Team statistics

Total offense: WDC 67-319, LPGE 39-142

Individual leaders

Rushing: WDC-Dykhoff 16-61, WDC-Preston Warren 5-33

Passing: WDC-Dykhoff 2-6-0-18

Receiving: WDC-Spencer 1-10

Sub: WDC 1-0. Overall: WDC 1-1. Next: Wadena-Deer Creek vs. United North Central at Sebeka 7 p.m. Friday.