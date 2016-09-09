Search
    Area Football: Wolverines pull ahead of Thunder 26-14

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 11:39 p.m.

    WADENA—Lee Spencer ran in two touchdowns of over 70 yards each, from a kick return and a punt return, during the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines 26-14 Midwest Blue Subdistrict win over the Long Prairie-Grey Eagles Thunder Friday.

    Also scoring touchdowns for the Wolverines were Josh Daigneault and Jake Dykhoff both in rushing yards.

    Dykhoff passed a total of 18 yards and was the lead in rushing yards with a total of 61.

    Long Prairie-GE— 0 0 6 8 - 14

    Wadena-Deer Creek— 14 6 0 6 - 26

    First quarter

    WDC-Lee Spencer 80 kickoff return (two-point conversion)

    WDC-Josh Daigneault 32 run (conversion failed)

    Second quarter

    WDC-Spencer 78 punt return (conversion failed)

    Third quarter

    LPGE-Hudson Pung 5 run (conversion failed)

    Fourth quarter

    LPGE-Nick Byers 9 run (two-point conversion)

    WDC-Jake Dykhoff 9 run (conversion failed)

    Team statistics

    Total offense: WDC 67-319, LPGE 39-142

    Individual leaders

    Rushing: WDC-Dykhoff 16-61, WDC-Preston Warren 5-33

    Passing: WDC-Dykhoff 2-6-0-18

    Receiving: WDC-Spencer 1-10

    Sub: WDC 1-0. Overall: WDC 1-1. Next: Wadena-Deer Creek vs. United North Central at Sebeka 7 p.m. Friday.

