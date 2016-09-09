Area Football: S-M defeats Frazee 26-14
FRAZEE—Matt Miller caught scoring passes from Mason Rychner and Dalton Holmberg in the Staples-Motley Cardinals 26-14 win over the Frazee Hornets in a Midwest Blue Subdistrict game Friday.
Rychner also scored the opening touchdown for the Cards and Hunter Berggren wrapped up the scoring with a 15-yard run.
Frazee 0 7 0 7—14
Staples-Motley 0 12 8 6—26
Second quarter
SM-Mason Rychner 13 pass (pass fail) 11:50
SM-Matt Miller 38 pass from Rychner (run fail) 3:45
F-Rory Drewes 1 run (Victory Bachmann kick) 0:35
Third quarter
SM-Miller 5 pass from Dalton Holmberg (Josh Lombard run) 1:03
Fourth quarter
F-Drewes 110 run (Bachmann kick) 8:00
SM-Hunter Berggren 15 run (pass fail) 4:45
Team statistics
Rushes-yards: SM 28-138
Pass comp-att-int-yds: SM 14-23-0-145
Sub: SM 1-0. Overall: SM 1-1. Next: Staples-Motley hosts Osakis 7 p.m. Friday.