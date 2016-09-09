Area Football: S-M defeats Frazee 26-14

FRAZEE—Matt Miller caught scoring passes from Mason Rychner and Dalton Holmberg in the Staples-Motley Cardinals 26-14 win over the Frazee Hornets in a Midwest Blue Subdistrict game Friday.

Rychner also scored the opening touchdown for the Cards and Hunter Berggren wrapped up the scoring with a 15-yard run.

Frazee 0 7 0 7—14

Staples-Motley 0 12 8 6—26

Second quarter

SM-Mason Rychner 13 pass (pass fail) 11:50

SM-Matt Miller 38 pass from Rychner (run fail) 3:45

F-Rory Drewes 1 run (Victory Bachmann kick) 0:35

Third quarter

SM-Miller 5 pass from Dalton Holmberg (Josh Lombard run) 1:03

Fourth quarter

F-Drewes 110 run (Bachmann kick) 8:00

SM-Hunter Berggren 15 run (pass fail) 4:45

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: SM 28-138

Pass comp-att-int-yds: SM 14-23-0-145

Sub: SM 1-0. Overall: SM 1-1. Next: Staples-Motley hosts Osakis 7 p.m. Friday.