Girls Soccer: Warriors double up Sartell

Mara Roberts and Jaylia Ellis scored a goal each during the Brainerd Warriors 2-1 Central Lakes Conference victory over the Sartell Sabres Saturday at Brainerd High School.

Warriors goalie Molly Rudolph allowed only one Sabres goal.

"We played our third game in five days today," said Warriors head coach Grant Gmeinder. "We had some tired and sore bodies, but the girls showed a lot of character in securing a win against a good Sartell team.

"Mara Roberts scored off of a beautiful shot in the first half from about 35 yards away. Then, Bryn Waters finished a great goal off of a nice pass from Lexi Roby in the second half to provide some insurance. After Sartell cut it to 2-1 late in the game, Molly Rudolph made a tremendous save into the crossbar from a Sartell free kick. We were very proud of the way the girls played, and the character they showed today."

Sartell 0 1—1

Brainerd 1 1—2

First Half:

B-Mara Roberts

Second Half:

B-Bryn Waters (Lexi Roby); S-Jaylia Ellis

Shots on goal: Brd 8, Sar 5

Goalkeepers: Brd-Molly Rudolph (4 saves); Sar-Sara Higgins (6 saves)

Conference: Brd 4-0-1. Overall: Brd 6-0-1. Next: Brainerd at Sauk Rapids 5 p.m. Tuesday.