Area Girls Tennis: Pierz places fourth

PINE CITY—Kalyn Gritzmacher, finished second in the No. 3 singles division to help the Pierz Pioneers finish fourth at the Pine City Invite Saturday.

Pierz's No. 3 doubles team of Anessa Leidenfrost and Megan Langer also finished second while No. 2 doubles Tori Fleischhaker and Avy Lease finished third.

Amber Kuhlmann, placed second at No. 4 singles for the fifth-place Aitkin Gobblers.

The Crosby-Ironton Rangers finished sixth and were led by the No. 1 doubles team of Sage Stangle and Katelyn Norwood, who finished second.

Team scores: 1-Pine City 31, 2-Virginia 29, 3-Eveleth-Gilbert 22, 4- Pierz 17, 5-Aitkin 14, 6-Crosby-Ironton 11, 7-Mora 8, 8-Marshall School 7

Singles

No. 1: 4-Lydia Browning (A) 1-2, 6-Becky Langer (P) 1-2, 7-Shelain Lewis (CI) 1-2

No. 2: 6-Brynn Wilson (A) 1-2, 7-Abby Athman (P) 1-2, 8-Whitney Haukos 0-3

No. 3: 2-Kalyn Gritzmacher (P) 2-1, 5-Loren Sabal (CI) 2-1, 7-Heather Gaulke (A) 1-2

No. 4: 2-Amber Kuhlmann (A) 2-1, 3-Abby Andrea (P) 2-1, 8-Lily Engler (CI) 0-3

Doubles

No. 1: 2-Sage Stangle-Katelyn Norwood (CI) 2-1, 4-Bethany Kinzer-Angel Beaufeaux (A) 1-2, 7-Brittney Boser-Hannah Andrea (P) 1-2

No. 2: 3-Tori Fleischhaker-Avy Lease (P) 2-1, 4-Grace Liljenquist-Mikaela Justen (A) 1-2, 6-Kyja Lindahl-Megan Nephew (CI) 1-2

No. 3: 2-Anessa Leidenfrost-Megan Langer (P) 2-1, 4-Kalina Spalj-Jordyan Millsop (CI) 1-2, 5-Nikki Courtemanche-Marisa Kittleson (A) 2-1

Next: Pierz at Pine City 4:30 p.m. Tuesday; Aitkin at Pierz 4:30 p.m. Thursday; Crosby-Ironton at Pine City 4:30 p.m Thursday.