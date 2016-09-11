Girls Tennis: Warriors win own tournament

Payge Fitterer and Libby and Kate Kurtzman secured firsts in their singles division to lead the Brainerd Warriors to first in their own tournament Saturday at Brainerd High School.

The No. 1 doubles team of Kennedy Rusk and Britney Fletcher also finished first for the Warriors with a 4-0 record.

"Payge Fitterer won with a great championship match that went to a third-set tiebreaker," said Warriors head coach Lisa Salo. "She battled through the tiebreak using strategies we have worked on in practice and it really paid off. She competed with poise and confidence in a pressure situation."

The Warriors' No. 2 doubles team of Taya Person and Sydney Stock finished second with a 3-1 record.

Alexis Lueck finished second at No. 4 singles, going 2-2, for the fifth-place Pequot Lakes Patriots.

Team scores: 1-Brainerd 25, 2-Roseau 19, 3-New Prague 18, 4-Big Lake 15, 5-Pequot Lakes 14, 6-Perham 13, 7-Glencoe-Silver Lake 4, 8-Parkers Prairie 4

Singles

No. 1: 1-Payge Fitterer (B) 4-0, 5-Mallory Goerges (PL) 2-2

No. 2: 1-Libby Kurtzman (B) 4-0, 6-Cassidi Herrlich (PL) 1-3

No. 3: 1-Kate Kurtzman (B) 4-0, 5-Kayla Geike (PL) 2-2

No. 4: 2-Alexis Lueck (PL) 2-2, 3-Kiera Schweitzberger/Heidi Jacobson (B) 3-1

Doubles

No. 1: 1-Kennedy Rusk-Britney Fletcher (B) 4-0, 3-Alyssa Golden-Alex Stone (PL) 3-1

No. 2: 2-Taya Person-Sydney Stock (B) 3-1, 4-Erin Bengtson-Morgan Mudgett (PL) 2-2

No. 3: 3-Jaycie Hinrichs/Maria Bell/Emily Price (B) 3-1, 5-Madeline Pluimer/Alexa Fyle/Courtney Boller 2-2

Next: Brainerd at Alexandria 4:30 p.m. Tuesday; Pequot Lakes at Staples-Motley 4:30 p.m. Thursday.