Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Boys Soccer: Sabres stick Warriors with 3-1 loss

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 7:29 p.m.

    SARTELL—Aden Davis scored the Brainerd Warriors' lone goal during Saturday's 3-1 Central Lakes Conference loss to the Sartell Sabres.

    Warriors' goalie Noah Sundberg tallied eight saves.

    Sartell 3 0 - 3

    Brainerd 0 1 - 1

    First half:

    S-Connor Kalthoff (Lukas Spanier)

    S-Isaac Schneider (Alex Math)

    S-Kalthoff (unassisted)

    Second half:

    B-Aden Davis (unassisted)

    Shots on goal: Brd 7, Sar 11

    Goalkeepers: Brd-Noah Sundberg (8 saves); Sar-Rehman Ahmad (6 saves)

    Conference: Brd 2-3. Overall: Brd 3-3. Next: Brainerd hosts Sauk Rapids 7 p.m. Tuesday.

    Explore related topics:sportsboys soccerBrainerd WarriorsSartell SabresCentral Lakes Conference
    Advertisement
    randomness