Boys Soccer: Sabres stick Warriors with 3-1 loss
SARTELL—Aden Davis scored the Brainerd Warriors' lone goal during Saturday's 3-1 Central Lakes Conference loss to the Sartell Sabres.
Warriors' goalie Noah Sundberg tallied eight saves.
Sartell 3 0 - 3
Brainerd 0 1 - 1
First half:
S-Connor Kalthoff (Lukas Spanier)
S-Isaac Schneider (Alex Math)
S-Kalthoff (unassisted)
Second half:
B-Aden Davis (unassisted)
Shots on goal: Brd 7, Sar 11
Goalkeepers: Brd-Noah Sundberg (8 saves); Sar-Rehman Ahmad (6 saves)
Conference: Brd 2-3. Overall: Brd 3-3. Next: Brainerd hosts Sauk Rapids 7 p.m. Tuesday.