Area Volleyball: Pierz, C-I, Verndale win tourneys

PEQUOT LAKES—Leah Fuhrman led the Pierz Pioneers with 28 kills during their first-place finish at the Pequot Lakes tournament.

Fuhrman added 12 digs and 10 ace serves and Cassie Smieja added 25 kills and 17 blocks as the Pioneers rebounded from an opening match loss to Pequot. Pierz regrouped to win its next five matches, including a 2-0 win over the Aitkin Gobblers in the championship match.

Pierz's Kylie Porter posted 52 set assists, 21 kills, 16 digs, 10 blocks and three ace serves.

Pequot Lakes placed third after sweeping through pool play. The Patriots' Quinn Kratochvil tallied 100 set assists, 12 digs, seven kills and five ace serves. Corina Ruud was on the receiving end of many of Kratochvil's sets as she pounded down 59 kills to go with five blocks. Sam Littman added 20 kills, 15 ace serves and 12 digs.

Pine River-Backus placed fifth despite not losing. They did split with Sebeka and Parkers Prairie.

Aitkin results

Aitkin def. Sebeka 2-0

Aitkin def. Mahnomen 2-0

PRB def. Aitkin 2-1

Aitkin def. Parkers Prairie 2-0

Aitkin def. Pequot Lakes 2-0

Pierz def. Aitkin 2-0

Pequot Lakes results

Pequot Lakes def. Pierz 2-0

Pequot Lakes def. Blackduck 2-0

Pequot Lakes def. Onamia 2-0

Pequot Lakes def. Menahga 2-0

Aitkin def. Pequot Lakes 2-0

Pequot Lakes def. Sebeka 2-1

Pequot Lakes statistics

Emily Stevens 2 set assists, 1 ace serve, 41 digs

Taya Salminen 8 kills, 7 ace serves, 39 digs

Quinn Kratochvil 100 set assists, 7 kills, 5 ace serves, 1 block, 12 digs

Molly Dotty 1 set assist, 6 digs

Alexia Rickard 1 set assist, 1 dig

Karli Skog 17 set assists, 16 digs, 8 ace serves, 3 blocks, 14 digs

Sannah Lohmiller 2 kills, 1 dig

Corina Ruud 1 set assist, 59 kills, 5 blocks, 2 digs

Clare Ganley 1 set assist, 21 kills, 1 block, 33 digs

Samantha Littman 2 set assists, 20 kills, 15 ace serves, 3 blocks, 12 digs

Alie Johanneck 3 set assist, 2 digs, 2 kills

Britt Kratochvil 1 set assist, 12 kills, 1 ace serve, 1 block, 13 digs

Mariah Rickard 3 set assists, 5 ace serves, 6 digs

Overall: PL . Next: Pequot Lakes hosts Pierz 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Pierz results

Pequot Lakes 2, Pierz 0

Pierz 2, Onamia 0

Pierz 2, Menahga 0

Pierz 2, Blackduck 0

Pierz 2, Sebeka 0

Pierz 2, Aitkin 1

Pierz statistics

Kelsi Stuckmayer 2 aces, 12 kills, 21 digs

Cassie Smieja 25 kills, 17 blocks, 2 digs

Hannah Kahl 7 aces, 1 kill, 29 digs

Leah Fuhrman 10 aces, 28 kills, 1 block, 12 digs

Rebecca Athman 9 aces, 13 kills, 1 block, 11 digs

Taylor Kimman 4 kills, 1 block, 1 dig

Jade Porter 6 kills, 1 dig

Kylie Porter 3 aces, 21 kills, 10 blocks, 52 set assists, 16 digs

BreAnna Hopkins 5 aces, 12 kills, 1 block, 51 set assists, 20 digs (game 4 broke school record and served 20 points)

Claire Reardon 6 digs

Kacy Broschofsky 12 kills, 6 blocks

Overall: Prz 10-3. Next: Pierz at Pequot Lakes 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Pine River-Backus results

PRB def. Aitkin 2-0

PRB vs. Sebeka 1-1

PRB vs. Parkers Prairie 1-1

PRB def. Mahnomen 2-0

PRB def. Menahga 2-0

PRB def. Parkers Prairie 2-0

Crosby-Ironton

PINE CITY—Shyanne Loiland tallied 40 kills to help the Crosby-Ironton Rangers go undefeated at the Pine City Invitation Saturday.

Rangers Sam Gutzman tallied 70 digs, Kylie Monson recorded 25 kills and 27 digs, Jami Nelson registered 23 kills and 20 digs and Michaela Stangel made 25 digs and 16 kills.

Crosby-Ironton results

Crosby-Ironton 2, East Central 0

Crosby-Ironton 2, Moose Lake-Willow River 0

Crosby-Ironton 2, Eveleth Gilbert 0

Crosby-Ironton 2, Pine City 0

Crosby-Ironton statistics

Caitlyn Gutzman 1 ace, 25 set assists, 15 digs

Kylie Monson 1 ace, 25 kills, 2 blocks, 1 set assist, 27 digs

Jessica Arneson 5 aces, 1 set assist, 6 digs

Shyanne Loiland 40 kills, 3 blocks, 1 set assist, 9 digs

Madison Lattery 3 aces, 3 kills, 1 block, 6 set assists, 5 digs

Michaela Stangel 6 aces, 16 kills, 2 blocks, 1 set assists, 25 digs

Jami Nelson 9 aces, 23 kills, 5 blocks, 50 set assists, 20 digs

Nicki Glomski 4 kills, 2 blocks, 3 set assists, 5 digs

Kat Tauzell 6 aces, 1 kill, 4 digs

Sam Gutzman 2 aces, 1 kill, 70 digs

Next: Crosby-Ironton hosts McGregor 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Verndale wins Browerville tourney

BROWERVILLE—Shania Glenz posted 51 kills, 20 digs, 4.5 blocks and three set assists to help the Verndale Pirates win the Browerville Tournament Saturday.

Morgan Glenz tallied 38 kills and 35 digs for the Pirates and Megan Dougherty recorded 48 set assists.

Verndale results

Verndale def. Browerville 2-0

Verndale def. Bertha-Hewitt 2-0

Verndale def. Brandon/Evansville 2-1

Verndale def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunberg 2-0

Verndale statistics

Alyssa Thompson 4 aces, 10 kills, 1.5 blocks, 2 set assists, 24 digs

Shania Glenz 2 aces, 51 kills, 4.5 blocks, 3 set assists, 20 digs

Mardi Ehrmantraut 3 aces, 3 digs

Morgan Glenz 1 ace, 38 kills, .5 blocks, 2 set assists, 35 digs

Sarah Barrett 9 kills, 1 block, 6 digs

Jensyn Schluttner 3 digs

Katie Johnson 4 kills, .5 blocks, 14 set assists, 5 digs

Haley Stinar 4 aces, 2 kills, 27 set assists, 23 digs

Megan Dougherty 3 aces, 2 kills, 28 set assists, 21 digs

Alexys Thompson 1 kill, 11 set assists, 2 digs

Molly Brownlow 4 aces, 24 digs

Overall: V 7-0. Next: Verndale hosts Swanville 7:30 p.m. Monday.