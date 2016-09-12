Over 50 Baseball: Harvest sweeps Brooklyn Park Dodgers

The St. Mathias Harvest over 50 team swept a doubleheader Saturday against the Brooklyn Park Dodgers, rallying to win the opener 2-1 before winning the nightcap 4-2. In the opener, Zeke Zilka had a 2-run double in the fifth for the Harvest and Charlie Weber spun a 2-hitter.

Leading hitters for St. Mathias were Zeke Zilka with three hits while Byron Bassett, Phil Prosapio, Kevin Tschida, Paul Jenkins and Rob Veith each chipped in two.

The Harvest's next games are at 1 p.m. Sept. 17 as they host the defending state champion St Louis Park Bees.