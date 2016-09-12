Area Girls Tennis: Patriots take 2 at triangular

SAUK CENTRE—Mallory Goerges, Alex Stone and Alexis Lueck went 2-0 in singles and the No. 2 doubles team of Erin Bengtson-Morgan Mudgett was 2-0 as the Pequot Lakes Patriots won both of their meets at Monday's Sauk Centre Triangular.

Stone improved to 15-1 at No. 3 singles, Lueck is 15-5 at No 4 singles and Alexa Fyle is 11-3 at No. 3 doubles.

Pequot improved to 11-5 before Thursday's Mid-State Conference showdown against Staples-Motley.

Team scores

Pequot Lakes 6, Sauk Centre 1

Pequot Lakes 6, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle

PL Singles

No. 1: Alyssa Golden 1-1

No. 2: Mallory Goerges 2-0

No. 3: Alex Stone 2-0

No. 4: Alexis Lueck 2-0

PL Doubles

No. 1: Cassidi Herrlich-Kayla Geike 1-1

No. 2: Erin Bengtson-Morgan Mudgett 2-0

No. 3: Courtney Boller-Elli Saxerud 1-0, Alexa Fyle-Maddy Pluimer 1-0

Overall: PL 11-5. Next: Pequot Lakes at Staples-Motley 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Pierz postponed

PIERZ—Monday's meet between the Pierz Pioneers and Osakis Silverstreaks was halted by rain after play had begun and was postponed.

Pierz is scheduled to play at Pine City at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.